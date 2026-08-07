No. 11 Cavaliers host USL’s DC Power In Final Exhibition Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s soccer team hosts its final exhibition of the fall on Saturday (Aug. 8) when the Cavaliers take DC Power FC of the USL’s Gainbridge Super League at 8 p.m. The match at Klöckner Stadium is the back half of an exhibition doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team.



Admission to all home women’s soccer games is free to the public. For the exbibition against DC Power, fans are allowed to bring in outside food and drink as the concession stands will not be open. The clear bag policy will not be in effect for the contest.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia officially opens the season on Wednesday (Aug. 12) when the Cavaliers host Northwestern in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers enter the season as the No. 11 team nationally in the preseason poll released by the United Soccer Coaches.

Virginia is coming off a 2025 season in which the Cavaliers earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 16.

The Cavaliers return 20 players from last year’s club, including All-Region selection Victoria Safradin in goal and ACC All-Freshman selections Addison Halpern and Liv Rademaker.

The Hoos welcomed eight newcomers to the 2026 squad, including five freshmen and three transfers. Among the transfers are All-ACC forward Gio Canali (Miami), defender Faith Broering (Cincinnati) and 2024 All-SEC Freshman team selection Reese Mattern (Tennessee).

Among the five freshmen are two players who enrolled with the Cavaliers for the spring – Mackenzie Mize and Kyndal Shuler, both of whom were top 100 recruits by TopDrawerSoccer.

Freshman Kyra Koopman was named one of the top 10 international players to watch this season by TopDrawerSoccer this week.

Virginia will face 10 teams on the 17-game schedule that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season. Six of those contests will come at home.