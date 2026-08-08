Virginia Football Roster Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore will be integrated into Virginia football preseason activities as the program assesses matters associated with their return.

Holmes and Moore were both members of last year’s UVA squad that won a school-record 11 games and prevailed 13-7 over Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The duo was part of a Cavaliers defensive unit that ranked second in the ACC in in scoring defense (19.6 ppg) and third in the ACC in total defense (309.5 ypg).

Holmes played in all 14 games for Virginia in 2025 after transferring in from Fresno State. He recorded 33 tackles (eight solo) from his interior defensive line position. Holmes was credited with six tackles for loss and three sacks in his lone season with the Cavaliers. Over the course of his collegiate career, Holmes has appeared in 47 games, accumulated 20.5 tackles for loss and recorded 11.5 sacks.

Moore came to Virginia last season after spending three seasons at Elon. He played in all 14 games and was tied with Holmes with three sacks, the third-most on the team. All three of his sacks came in ACC wins (Stanford, North Carolina & Cal). Moore, an All-CAA performer at ECU, had 18 tackles for the Cavaliers in 2025 and four quarterback hurries. He has 16 sacks in his career and 24 tackles for loss in 49 collegiate games.