Virginia Football Roster UpdateVirginia Football Roster Update

Virginia Football Roster Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore will be integrated into Virginia football preseason activities as the program assesses matters associated with their return.

Holmes and Moore were both members of last year’s UVA squad that won a school-record 11 games and prevailed 13-7 over Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The duo was part of a Cavaliers defensive unit that ranked second in the ACC in in scoring defense (19.6 ppg) and third in the ACC in total defense (309.5 ypg).

Holmes played in all 14 games for Virginia in 2025 after transferring in from Fresno State. He recorded 33 tackles (eight solo) from his interior defensive line position. Holmes was credited with six tackles for loss and three sacks in his lone season with the Cavaliers. Over the course of his collegiate career, Holmes has appeared in 47 games, accumulated 20.5 tackles for loss and recorded 11.5 sacks.

Moore came to Virginia last season after spending three seasons at Elon. He played in all 14 games and was tied with Holmes with three sacks, the third-most on the team. All three of his sacks came in ACC wins (Stanford, North Carolina & Cal). Moore, an All-CAA performer at ECU, had 18 tackles for the Cavaliers in 2025 and four quarterback hurries. He has 16 sacks in his career and 24 tackles for loss in 49 collegiate games.

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FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK 
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas—upper and lower-level options are included.  

SEASON TICKETS 
Season-ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at $180 per seat.  

FAMILY FOUR-PACK  
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack, starting at $560 for four season tickets. Bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate. 

UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS  
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni (within five years of graduation) and contributing members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount. Call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID.  

DIGITAL SEASON PARKING PASSES 
Virginia Athletics and Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) have transitioned to digital parking passes for all permit-required parking areas serving home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games. 

Mobile parking passes, available through fans' online ticket accounts at UVATix.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app, provide a more convenient and flexible gameday experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management. The transition applies only to permit-required parking areas; public parking lots that do not require permits remain unchanged. Fans can find parking maps, step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions by visiting the UVA's digital ticketing page. 

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