No. 10 Virginia Opens ACC Play At No. 3 Wake Forest Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-2, 0-0-0 ACC) returns to action on Saturday (Sept. 12) when the Cavaliers travel to open ACC play at No. 3 Wake Forest (7-0-0, 0-0-0 ACC). Kick is set for 7 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Saturday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the week ranked No. 10 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 9 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer
- Virginia continues to play on the road for the second straight game and faces a top-10 opponent for the second time in the last three contests with the matchup at No. 3 Wake Forest
- The Hoos are 4-0-2 on the season and are coming off draws with No. 10 Tennessee and Georgetown
- Addison Halpern hit the equalizer for the Hoos against the Lady Vols and she has factored into a goal in 5-of-6 games played this season to pace the Cavaliers’ offense
- A pair of players made their first starts at Georgetown with Aniyah Collier starting at forward and Kyra Koopman drawing a start on the back line against the Hoyas
- UVA has spread the ball around early with 10 different goal scorers and nine different players with an assist through six games after defender Faith Broering got her first UVA assist vs. Tennessee
- Victoria Safradin moved into the top five all-time at UVA in shutouts with a 2-0 win over Liberty and holds 20 solo shutouts for her career in the Orange and Blue after the draw at Georgetown
- The Hoos have two players out of the lineup in service with their respective national teams at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup - Gio Canali with Brazil and Pearl Cecil with the United States
THE SERIES WITH WAKE FOREST
- Virginia and Wake Forest have faced each other 33 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 21-8-4
- The last meeting between the teams came in 2024, a 3-0 victory by the Demon Deacs in Charlottesville
- Wake Forest has won back-to-back meetings, taking victories in 2023 and 2024 over the Cavaliers
- Virginia leads the series 9-4-3 in games hosted by Wake Forest and 8-4-3 in games played at Spry Stadium