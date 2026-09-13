No. 10 Virginia Falls In ACC Opener At No. 3 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A single goal was the difference in a battle of top-10 teams on Saturday night as No. 10 Virginia (4-1-2, 0-1-0 ACC) fell by a score of 1-0 at No. 3 Wake Forest (8-0-0, 1-0-0 ACC).

GOALS

37’ – WF: Kylie Maxwell (Allie Flanagan, Henley Tippins)



HOW IT HAPPENED

After a weather delay of almost an hour that struck at the 35-minute mark, play resumed and the Demon Deacons scored a little over a minute after the restart. Virginia was dispossessed near midfield and the turnover led to a quick counter as the Deacs moved on the attack and played the ball out wide to Kylie Maxwell racing toward the box from the right side. She approached net for the one-on-one chance and buried her shot in low by the right post.



Virginia appeared to equalize in the 85th minute as a ball recycled out wide on the left side was served to the back post by Carrie Helfrich. Ella Carter made the run and headed it in to knot things at one, but VAR deemed the Hoos were just offside and waved the goal off.

NOTES ON THE GAME

At the 35-miute mark the teams entered a weather delay that lasted 55 minutes before play resumed.

Virginia held a 12-to-10 edge in shots for the match with and 11-to-2 edge in the second half as Virginia turned up the attack hunting the equalizer.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We played very hard and well after going down. I’m proud of the way we fought and the soccer we displayed in the second half. Our challenge is to put 90 minutes of good soccer together on both sides of the ball. That is what it takes to win consistently in this conference. Unfortunately, the first half really got away from us and we did not meet the moment, which as the coach I take responsibility for. Wake Forest is a good team and played hard.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Sept. 17) when the Cavaliers return home to host Miami in a 7 p.m. contest.