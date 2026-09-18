No. 13 Virginia Blanks Miami With 3-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Aniyah Collier notched the opening goal and Addison Halpern added a brace as No. 13 Virginia (5-1-2, 1-1-0 ACC) downed Miami (6-2-1, 1-1-0 ACC) by a score of 3-0 on Thursday (Sept. 17) at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

41’ – Aniyah Collier (Sarah Flammia, Kyra Koopman)

62’ – Addison Halpern (Faith Broering)

81’ – Addison Halpern (Sophia Bradley)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos got started with a goal in the 41st minute from Collier. Driving on the attack down the left wing, Kyra Koopman played a ball back to Sarah Flammia near the corner of the box who sent it in to Collier about nine yards out. Collier’s strike powered in past the near post to put UVA up 1-0.



The Cavaliers doubled the lead in the 62nd minute off the foot of Halpern. A ball played across the box was sent out to Faith Broering as the Hoos recycled the offense to set up for the attack. Broering played a ball to Halpern in space at the top of the penalty arc where Halpern took a few dribbles in before firing the shot in past the left post.



Halpern found the net again in the 81st minute after Sophia Bradley picked off a ball and raced back toward goal, finding Halpern open in the penalty arc again for the strike and the 3-0 lead.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The goal from Aniyah Collier was the first career game-winning goal for the forward.

Halpern’s brace was the second of the season after tallying a brace against La Salle (8/20).

With the win, the Hoos improved to 12-0-0 against Miami in home games and 18-2-1 all-time.

The clean sheet was the third of the season for Victoria Safradin who now as 21 career shutouts.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a good win for us. Any time you can get an ACC win, you have to take your home games and we did that tonight. I’m happy to see we got the result, scored three goals and got a clean sheet. There were a lot of great things in the performance, but a lot we can work on as well. Being at home and having time to train between games the next three weeks will be very valuable for us.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at Klöckner Stadium next weekend when the Cavaliers host North Carolina. Kick is set for 7 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 25).