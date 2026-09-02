No. 12 Virginia Set To Face No. 10 Tennessee Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-0) returns to action on Thursday night (Sept. 3) when the Cavaliers host No. 10 Tennessee (4-0-0) at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 7 p.m.



Admission to all regular season soccer games is free to the public.



SABRE POINTS AND FREE PIZZA UP FOR GRABS

UVA students can earn five Sabre Points by attending Thursday night’s contest against the Lady Vols

The first 250 students in attendance receive free pizza from Papa John’s

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the week ranked No. 12 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 4 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Hoos are 4-0-0 on the season and have scored at least two goals in each game this season, including a 7-0 victory over La Salle in which six different players found the back of the net

UVA had to rally in the last outing, getting a game-winning goal from Sophia Bradley to lift Virginia to a 2-1 victory over Yale - it was the first game-winning goal for Bradley in her career

The match with Tennessee closes out a scheduled six-game stretch of home games to open the season - though the match against JMU was postponed due to inclement weather

Addison Halpern ranks among the top 20 players nationally in scoring as she averages a goal per game to lead the Virginia offense at this point of the season

Victoria Safradin moved into the top five all-time at UVA in shutouts with a 2-0 win over Liberty and holds 19 solo shutouts for her career in the Orange and Blue

Thursday’s matchup with Tennessee is the first nationally-ranked opponent of the season and the first top 10 opponent at Klöckner Stadium since a win over No. 2 Duke last season (9/11/25)

THE SERIES WITH TENNESSEE