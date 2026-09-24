No. 16 Hoos Host No. 1 Tar Heels In Friday Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-1-2, 1-1-0 ACC) continues to play at home on Friday (Sept. 25) when the Cavaliers host No. 1 North Carolina (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.



Admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free during the regular season.



PROMOTIONS ON HAND

• It will be scarf night at Klöckner with free UVA women’s soccer scarves given away while supplies last.

The Hoos are partnering with the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA and puppies looking for a new home will be on site to raise awareness about pet adoption in the area.

The game will be worth 5 Sabre Points for students.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s contest will stream on ACCNX which is available through at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Friday night’s contest will stream on ACCNX which is available through at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer). Virginia enters the week ranked No. 16 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 10 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Hoos are in a three-game homestand and coming off a 3-0 victory over Miami in last outing

UVA is ranked No. 5 in the first RPI ranking of the season and have the nation’s toughest schedule with opponents having a .731 win percentage and future opponents at a .720 win percentage

The Cavaliers play a schedule that features 8 ACC teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI and 11 total contests against teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI this season

Addison Halpern leads the offense with 12 points (7G, 2A) and is coming off her second brace of the season with a pair of second-half goals in the win over Miami

Halpern ranks fourth in the ACC in goals (7) and is fifth in points per game (2.00)

Aniyah Collier hit her second goal of the season and first career game winner against the Canes

The Hoos have two players return to the lineup as Gio Canali and Pearl Cecil return from service at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with Brazil and the United States, respectively

The UVA offense has flowed through multiple channels with 12 different players recording assists and two, Sarah Flammia and Kyra Koopman, getting their first career assists in the win over Miami

Victoria Safradin continues to climb in the record books with 22 career shutouts, 31 career victories and 135 career saves to put her in the top 10 in all three categories in UVA history

Safradin ranks top five in the ACC in save percentage and goal against average

Tatum Galvin continues to be a stalwart on the back line, playing the full time in seven matches



THE SERIES WITH NORTH CAROLINA

Virginia and Miami have faced each other 51 times with the Tar Heels leading the series 41-5-5

The last meeting between the teams came in 2024, a 3-2 victory for the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Virginia is looking for its first win over North Carolina at home as all the UVA wins have come on the road or at neutral sites