Virginia Primed for First ACC Road Test at Florida State Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Seeking its second ACC win, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) travels to Florida State (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 3) for its first true road contest of the season. Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed in the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Saturday’s contest is the first of eight consecutive ACC matchups for the Cavaliers, who closed out their non-conference slate with a 42-3 rout of Delaware at Scott Stadium last Saturday (Sept. 26). It’s also a rematch of last year’s epic double-overtime clash, which drew 6.9 million viewers—an ESPN record for a Friday college football game—as the Wahoos prevailed over the Seminoles 48-36 in front of a packed Scott Stadium.

Additionally, Saturday's matchup pits a Virginia squad that leads the nation in defensive passing efficiency (84.16) and is allowing only 13.0 points per game against FSU’s receiving corps, one of the best in the ACC and headlined by preseason first-team All-American Duce Robinson.