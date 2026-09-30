Virginia Primed for First ACC Road Test at Florida State SaturdayVirginia Primed for First ACC Road Test at Florida State Saturday

Virginia Primed for First ACC Road Test at Florida State Saturday

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network

Countdown to Kickoff
Tallahassee, Fla.

Countdown to Kickoff

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
at
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles
Tv: ESPN2
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Seeking its second ACC win, Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) travels to Florida State (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 3) for its first true road contest of the season. Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed in the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

Saturday’s contest is the first of eight consecutive ACC matchups for the Cavaliers, who closed out their non-conference slate with a 42-3 rout of Delaware at Scott Stadium last Saturday (Sept. 26). It’s also a rematch of last year’s epic double-overtime clash, which drew 6.9 million viewers—an ESPN record for a Friday college football game—as the Wahoos prevailed over the Seminoles 48-36 in front of a packed Scott Stadium. 

Additionally, Saturday's matchup pits a Virginia squad that leads the nation in defensive passing efficiency (84.16) and is allowing only 13.0 points per game against FSU’s receiving corps, one of the best in the ACC and headlined by preseason first-team All-American Duce Robinson.

“[We’re] not worried about what happened in the first four games. It's gonna be a fast, physical, violent game on Saturday. And we're gonna have to play well to put ourselves in position in the fourth quarter to have a chance to win.”
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott

Tuesday during his weekly press conference

By The Numbers

11

Quarterback Beau Pribula has 11 touchdown passes this season, matching his 2025 total at Missouri. He is tied for seventh in the country and tied for fourth in the ACC.

33:54

The average time of possession for UVA through four games, tops in the ACC. Delaware ran six offensive plays and had the ball for 1:50 in the first quarter last week.

34

Number of first downs in last week’s win over Delaware, the most in a game since 2014 and the fourth-most in program history.

77%

Pribula has completed 66 of 86 passes and ranks fourth in the nation in completion percentage.
  • Virginia and Florida State will meet for the second straight season and the 21st time overall. UVA and FSU have not met in back-to-back seasons since the 2010 and 2011 seasons. 
  • The Cavaliers will visit Tallahassee for the first time since 2014. UVA is 1-9 in road contests against Florida State, with its only victory coming in 2011 when the Wahoos upended the then-No.23 Seminoles, 14-13. 
  • Of the 21 meetings between FSU and UVA, Saturday marks only the third time (2006, 2010, 2026) that neither team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. 
  • Virginia comes into the contest allowing just 130 yards per game, the lowest in the ACC and the fifth fewest in the country. Opposing quarterbacks sport an 84.2 efficiency rating, the lowest in the country. 
  • Saturday will be UVA’s first true road game of the 2026 season. Including the matchup against Florida State, UVA will play three of its next five games away from Scott Stadium. 
  • Dating back to last season, UVA has won four consecutive true road games, tied for the seventh-longest active streak in college football. 
  • Virginia is one of five ACC teams without an ACC loss through the first four weeks of the season. The Cavaliers opened the season in Week 0 with a 34-8 win over NC State in Charlottesville. 
  • Virginia sits at 3-1 for the third straight season and is 7-3 in the month of September since 2024. 
  • UVA has won back-to-back ACC road openers under head coach Tony Elliott, having defeated Louisville 30-27 in overtime last season and Wake Forest 31-30 in 2024. 
  • Virginia’s average margin of victory through two games is 27.5. Only No. 4 Miami has a higher margin of victory among ACC teams. 
  • UVA has forced at least one turnover in 13 of its last 15 games. In that same span, the Cavaliers have forced a total of 25 turnovers (19 INT, 6 FR). 
  • Virginia is one of 20 FBS teams allowing fewer than 14 points per game. The Cavaliers have held two of its four opponents without a touchdown this season. 
  • UVA has allowed a total of 52 points, the fewest through four games since 2004 (48 points), when it won its first five games of the season.  
  • Eighteen Cavaliers have caught a pass for Virginia this season. Each of UVA’s last three games has featured double-digit pass catchers. 
  • Saturday will be a rematch of last year’s double-overtime thriller against then-No.8 Florida State in Charlottesville, which ended with a game-sealing interception in the end zone by the Cavaliers. The victory was UVA’s first over a top-10 opponent at home since defeating then-No. 4 Florida State 26-21 in 2005. 
  • Wide receiver Da’Shawn Martin is the only Cavalier on the current UVA roster to play at Doak Campbell Stadium. While playing for Kent State last season, he caught three passes for 94 yards, which included a 75-yard touchdown catch, the longest play from scrimmage against the Seminoles in 2025. Martin has seven receptions this season for UVA, three of which have gone four touchdowns. 
  • As an assistant coach at Clemson, Elliott was 7-3 against Florida State, which included a 3-2 mark in Tallahassee. The Tigers won seven ACC titles with Elliott on staff and defeated FSU in the regular season in six of the seven championship seasons (the two teams did not play during Clemson’s 2020 ACC Championship season). 

HOO TO WATCH

#20CB

Omillio Agard

A third-year transfer from Wisconsin, Agard is no stranger to hostile environments and enters Saturday’s game with PFF's fifth-best pass coverage grade (77.9) among ACC defensive backs (min. 95 snaps). He’ll look to help limit one of the conference’s most explosive receiving corps.

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