No. 12 Virginia Heads To Georgetown For Sunday Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-1) returns to action on Sunday (Sept. 6) when the Cavaliers travel to Georgetown (1-2-1) for a 1 p.m. contest.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday’s game is set to stream on ESPN+ which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the week ranked No. 12 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 4 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer
- Virginia heads out on the road for the first time with the Sunday afternoon meeting at Georgetown
- The Hoos are 4-0-1 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought draw with No. 10 Tennessee
- UVA hunts an undefeated non-conference mark on Sunday and its second-ever win at Georgetown
- Addison Halpern hit the equalizer for the Hoos against the Lady Vols and she has factored into a goal in every game played this season with an assist against Yale - her only game without a goal
- Halpern ranks among the top 13 players nationally in goals per game and fourth in the ACC - she is top 25 nationally in points with 12 on the season
- UVA has spread the ball around early with 10 different goal scorers and nine different players with an assist through five games after defender Faith Broering got her first UVA assist vs. Tennessee
- Victoria Safradin moved into the top five all-time at UVA in shutouts with a 2-0 win over Liberty and holds 19 solo shutouts for her career in the Orange and Blue
- The Hoos have two players out of the lineup in service with their respective national teams at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup - Gio Canali with Brazil and Pearl Cecil with the United States
THE SERIES WITH GEORGETOWN
- Virginia and Georgetown have faced each other six times with the Cavaliers leading the series 3-2-1
- The last meeting between the teams came in 2024, a 1-1 draw in Charlottesville
- Georgetown leads the series 2-1-0 in games played at Shaw Field, though the Hoos won the last meeting there in 2022