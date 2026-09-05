No. 12 Virginia Heads To Georgetown For Sunday Showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 12 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-1) returns to action on Sunday (Sept. 6) when the Cavaliers travel to Georgetown (1-2-1) for a 1 p.m. contest.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s game is set to stream on ESPN+ which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS