No. 25 Virginia Welcomes Norfolk State for Friday Night Tilt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its first Friday night game since defeating then-No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in double overtime, No. 25 Virginia (1-0) hosts Norfolk State (1-1) on Friday (Sept. 11) for the inaugural matchup of the series. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Coming off a 34-8 rout of ACC foe NC State in their Week 0 opener, the Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight games at Scott Stadium.

Friday’s contest has been designated a Fan-First game, giving fans the opportunity to purchase Family Four Packs in Choice, Select and Value sections, with bundles starting at just $18 per ticket. Prorated season tickets and mini plans are also available at UVATix.com.