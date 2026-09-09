No. 25 Virginia Welcomes Norfolk State for Friday Night TiltNo. 25 Virginia Welcomes Norfolk State for Friday Night Tilt

No. 25 Virginia Welcomes Norfolk State for Friday Night Tilt

Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and Virginia Sports Radio Network

Football
Scott Stadium

#25 Virginia vs. Norfolk State

#25 Virginia Cavaliers
#25 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Norfolk State Spartans
Norfolk State Spartans
Tv: ACC Network Extra
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In its first Friday night game since defeating then-No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in double overtime, No. 25 Virginia (1-0) hosts Norfolk State (1-1) on Friday (Sept. 11) for the inaugural matchup of the series. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. 

Coming off a 34-8 rout of ACC foe NC State in their Week 0 opener, the Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight games at Scott Stadium. 

Friday’s contest has been designated a Fan-First game, giving fans the opportunity to purchase Family Four Packs in Choice, Select and Value sections, with bundles starting at just $18 per ticket. Prorated season tickets and mini plans are also available at UVATix.com.

PARKING INFORMATION

  • Free parking is available at John Paul Jones Arena (purple) beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. 
  • Free parking at Fontaine (red) and North Grounds (blue) will become available beginning at 5 p.m. 
  • Shuttles from John Paul Jones Arena begin at 4 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to attend Wahoo Walk and cheer on the team as it enters Scott Stadium. Shuttles from Fontaine (red) and North Grounds (blue) begin at 5 p.m., when those lots open. Note: Postgame shuttles to John Paul Jones Arena (purple) and North Grounds (blue) combine into one route. 
  • All free parking lots have accessible parking and shuttle service to and from Scott Stadium. 
  • Paid parking is available at Central Grounds Garage for $30 beginning at 3 p.m. and Crispell Garage for $25 beginning at 5 p.m. Parking for both garages can be purchased here
  • Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) lots will open at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Fans with VAF parking passes must download their digital parking passes prior to arrival. 
"I've got a healthy, healthy appreciation for what you just did ... Now, are you humble and are you hungry to let that be the standard and go freaking do it week in and week out? That's the challenge to you guys."
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott

in the locker room after UVA's 34-8 win over NC State
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  • Virginia and Norfolk State will meet on the gridiron for the first time on Friday night. The two Commonwealth institutions are separated by only 163 miles on the I-64 corridor.
  • Both programs have been playing football concurrently for 88 years with Norfolk State’s first contest occurring in 1938. Virginia officially recognizes 1888 as its first season.
  • The contest will be the first of two games against Commonwealth programs for Virginia. The Cavaliers' annual clash with Virginia Tech will serve as the 2026 regular-season finale in Blacksburg.
  • UVA has played eight of the 10 Division I opponents located in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with only Hampton left to play. The two schools are scheduled to square off in 2029.
  • Last week’s open date for Virginia was the earliest bye week in program history. UVA will play eight straight games before its next weekend off on Nov. 7 prior to hosting Cal. It marked the earliest bye week since having the weekend of Sept. 10th open during the 2005 season and only the second off week in September since 2018.
  • Now in his fifth season at Virginia, Tony Elliott is 6-0 immediately after the bye week, which includes a 27-7 win over Virginia Tech in last year’s regular-season finale at Scott Stadium.
  • The Norfolk State game will be the first of two Friday night contests at Scott Stadium this season. The Cavaliers will host Duke on Friday, Oct. 23 in a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship game. The only other year in which Scott Stadium hosted two non-Saturday games was in 2019.
  • A total of 87 players rostered for Norfolk State (51) and UVA (36) going into Friday night’s game hail from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
  • The Virginia defense has forced a turnover in 11 of its last 12 games. The Cavaliers have forced a total of 20 turnovers (14 INT, 6 FR) in its last 12 games including a pair in the opener against NC State (1 INT, 1 FR).
  • Virginia was scheduled to host a Thursday night contest at Scott Stadium against Penn State on Sept. 13, 2001, before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 canceled athletic events nationwide. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 and resulted in a 20-14 victory for UVA. The first UVA football game after 9/11 was coincidently at Clemson, where Tony Elliott was a second-year wide receiver. Virginia was victorious against the Tigers 26-24 at Memorial Stadium for only the third time in program history.
  • One of the most decorated offensive linemen in UVA history, Elton Brown, currently serves as the Norfolk State offensive line coach under second-year head coach Michael Vick. Brown was a consensus All-American and the recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2003 and 2004 as the conference’s top blocker. Vick, who played at rival Virginia Tech (1998-2000), played at Scott Stadium once (1999) during his collegiate playing career.
  • UVA kicker Will Bettridge is on the verge of becoming Virginia’s all-time scoring leader. He currently sits at 327 career points and needs only six points to surpass Connor Hughes (2002-05) as the program’s top scorer.
  • In its 34-8 season-opening win over NC State (Aug. 29), Virginia rushed for 258 yards, the most in an ACC game since 2020. To complemented the run game, the Cavaliers enter Week 2 with the third-highest pass efficiency rating in the country (260.18) behind defending national champion Indiana (285.03) and Louisiana Tech (280.29).

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