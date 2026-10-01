Smith Starting to Realize Immense PotentialSmith Starting to Realize Immense Potential
Sumner Solomon

Smith Starting to Realize Immense Potential

Fourth-year forward AJ Smith has a team-high five goals for UVA (4-4-1, 2-1), which meets Virginia Tech (5-3-1, 2-1) at 8 p.m. Friday at Klöckner Stadium.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When AJ Smith arrived on Grounds, he knew nothing about the University of Virginia’s rivalry with Virginia Tech. No surprise there. Smith, a native of Denmark, had been in the United States for only a year, and he spent that at a junior college in Texas.

Two-plus years later, after hearing countless renditions of the Good Old Song and facing the Hokies twice on the soccer field, Smith has a greater appreciation for the mutual disdain between these ACC schools.

“I love it,” Smith said. “I just think it gets you up for the game. And who doesn't love to play a rivalry game? A lot of people love watching it, and you have so much to prove.”

The next installment in a series that UVA leads 44-6-7 comes Friday night. At 8 o’clock, in a game to air on ACC Network, the Wahoos (4-4-1, 2-1) host the Hokies (5-3-1, 2-1) at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch gets up for these Commonwealth Clash matches, too. “I grew up playing those guys,” said Gelnovatch, who was an All-America forward for Bruce Arena at UVA.

A fourth-year forward, Smith leads the Cavaliers with five goals this season and also has an assist. With 11 points, he’s tied with Brendan Lambe for the team lead.

Smith, who wears jersey No. 9, is listed at 6-foot-4, 189 pounds, but “he’s not 6-4,” Gelnovatch said. “He’s every bit of 6-5. He’s massive, and he’s athletic, and he’s got technique and skill.”

In Denmark, Smith’s hometown is Høje-Taastrup, about 15 miles west of Copenhagen. After graduating from high school, he took a gap year during which he worked for SIXT, a car rental company, while playing for a third-division soccer club. He’d been accepted at architecture school and might have followed that path had he not been contacted by an agency that places European soccer players with U.S. college programs.

“At first, I was like, ‘There's no way, what am I going to do in the States? I like my life here at home,’ ” Smith recalled. The agency kept calling and texting him, however, and Smith decided to explore that option. “It sounded really interesting, so I talked to my parents about it, and they were like, ‘Whatever you're comfortable with, we support you.’ ”

He landed at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

“I t was definitely a big culture shock,” Smith said, “coming from a small, small country like Denmark to a big state like Texas, where everything is so Southern.”

He smiled. “I was expecting like cowboys and stuff like that, because obviously that's what you see in the movies. Every time I told my friends, ‘Yeah, I'm going to Texas,’ they were like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be with the cowboys’ or ‘You're gonna be in the country.’ But I had a great time there.”

Tyler is a powerhouse in men’s soccer. The Apaches have won six National Junior College Athletic Association titles in that sport and were national runners-up in 2023. Smith totaled 18 goals and six assists that season and attracted the interest of multiple Division I programs, including Virginia.

In March 2024, the Cavaliers’ associate head coach, Matt Chulis, flew to Texas to see Smith play for Tyler in a spring game.

“I don't remember who it was against, but [Smith’s performance] wasn't convincing,” Gelnovatch said. “But Chulus was like, ‘It’s hard to say no to this profile.’ ”

Smith said: “It wasn't my best game at all, but they still trusted me, and I'm really appreciative that they did that, because Coach Chulis flew all the way from Virginia to Texas to watch.”

About a week later, Smith visited Charlottesville and fell in love with the school and the soccer program. He committed before heading back to Texas.

“There were other schools that I was talking to as well, but I just think Virginia had the perfect fit for me,” Smith said.

In December 2024, New York City FC selected Smith in the MLS SuperDraft's third roundIn December 2024, New York City FC selected Smith in the MLS SuperDraft's third round

A knee injury slowed him in 2024, but Smith scored his first goal as a Cavalier in a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh in the ACC quarterfinals. Two weeks later, in the NCAA tournament’s second round, Smith recorded a goal and an assist in UVA’s 2-1 win over West Virginia.

That December, New York City FC selected Smith in the third round of Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft. By doing so, the club ensured they would hold Smith’s rights for two years. He was still an unpolished prospect, but NYCFC was happy to play the long game.

“Of course you take a chance on a guy like that,” Gelnovatch said.

“To be honest, I think they drafted me because of my potential,” Smith said. “And I think that pushed me a lot, because I think now in my fourth year, you can really see the player I've grown to be.”

His ascent has been slow but steady. In 2025, he scored four goals and added an assist.

“That was a step forward,” Gelnovatch said, “so it wasn't like this [season] is coming out of nowhere. There has been a progression.”

Sometimes a player with a profile like that of Smith—big, strong, athletic—will have glaring weaknesses, Gelnovatch said. “He doesn’t have a good touch, he can’t pass, balls bounce off of him. But AJ’s got the technique to go along with it, in terms of how he passes, how he receives.

“We've been waiting for him and just being patient with him to have a breakout year. I would say he's had a breakout first half of the year, and now we’re coming up on the most important stretch.”

Smith, who speaks flawless English, is on track to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs. He’s trained in the summers with New York City FC, but he’s not sure if the club will try to sign him after this season ends.

“It’s all in God's hands,” Smith said. “Right now, the season is going pretty well and they're impressed and they're happy with how I'm doing, so. But I'm just focused on UVA and winning something here before I even think about what's going to happen afterwards.”

After a rough start to the season, the Cavaliers are 3-1-1 over their past three games. In their most recent game, they went on the road and upset then-No. 6 Stanford.

“You could see how the team really has grown since the first few games,” said Smith, who posted a vlog from the Hoos' West Coast trip.

“We’re working at being better defending in the box,” Gelnovatch said, “and I think our goalkeeping is actually getting pretty good.”

Against Stanford, which outshot Virginia 26-4, Caleb Tunks made a career-high six saves.

“He's coming around and making plays for us,” Gelnovatch said. “If that can stay semi-consistent where he's confident and we're confident in him and he doesn't have to stand on his head like he did last game, but just be good, that's going to really give us a chance.”

The Hoos have seven regular-season games left, five of them at Klöckner.

“We’re in a really good place,” Gelnovatch said. “We’ve got the next two ACC games at home. We're in a position to do well. We've just got to execute now.”

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Smith (9) grew up in his native DenmarkSmith (9) grew up in his native Denmark