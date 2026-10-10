No. 14 Virginia Continues Road Trip At SMU On Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-3-2, 2-3-0 ACC) continues to play on the road on Sunday (Oct. 11) when the Cavaliers take on SMU (5-4-4, 0-3-2 ACC). Kick is set for 1 p.m. EST.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s game will be streamed on ACCNX thought ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia entered the week ranked No. 14 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 12 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Hoos are kicking in a three-game road swing with games at Notre Dame, SMU and Virginia Tech

UVA entered the weekend ranked No. 9 in the RPI ranking of the season and had played the nation’s fifth-toughest schedule prior to Thursday night’s contest at No. 18 Notre Dame

The Cavaliers play a schedule that features 8 ACC teams ranked in the top 40 of the RPI and 10-of-16 contests against teams ranked in the top 40 of the RPI this season

Addison Halpern leads the offense with 19 points (8G, 3A) and has factored into a goal in eight ofthe Hoos’ 11 contests this season after assisting on a goal in the win over Syracuse

Virginia is 6-1-1 this season in games in which she records a point for the Cavaliers

Halpern is top five in the ACC in points per game (1.73) and total goals (8) and she leads the league in shots on goal per game (2.36) with 51 percent of her shots on frame

Jordyn Hardeman tallied her first collegiate brace, scoring twice in 1:52 in the win over Syracuse

The UVA offense has flowed through multiple channels with 12 different players recording assists and 10 different players finding the net this season

Victoria Safradin continues to climb in the record books with 23 career shutouts, 32 career victories and 145 career saves to put her in the top 10 in all three categories in UVA history

Against Notre Dame, Safradin tied a career high with eight saves against the Irish on Thursday night

Safradin was one of 30 players named to the MAC Hermann Trophy midseason watch list last week

THE SERIES WITH SMU