Hoos Explode For Five Goals In Win At SMU

DALLAS – Twice on the afternoon the Cavaliers scored a pair of goals in under two minutes on the way to a 5-1 win for No. 14 Virginia (7-3-2, 3-3-0 ACC) at SMU (5-5-4, 0-4-2 ACC) on Sunday (October 11).

GOALS

14’ – UVA: Liv Rademaker (Addison Halpern)

16’ – UVA: Sophia Bradley (Gio Canali)

46’ – SMU: Kaylee Noble (Kamiya Beck)

82’ – UVA: Jordyn Hardeman (penalty kick)

84’ – UVA: Aniyah Collier (Carrie Helfrich)

88’ – UVA: Mackenzie Mize (Jordyn Hardeman)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers came out firing to start the game and eventually broke through with a goal from Liv Rademaker in the 14th minute. Addison Halpern played a ball out wide to Rademaker on the left wing and the defender drilled the shot across goal for the score.

15' | UVA 1, SMU 0 Liv Rademaker with the first career goal puts the Hoos on the board! 📺 ACCNX #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/wlal6vxwXl — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 11, 2026



A little over a minute later, the Hoos found the net again off the foot of Sophia Bradley. Bradley played a ball in to Gio Canali in the box. Canali tapped it back out to an open Bradley in the penalty arc for the shot in past the right post and a 2-0 lead.



16' | UVA 2, SMU 0 Bradley finds the net a minute later and the Hoos double the lead! 📺 ACCNX #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/VPCvrBaBgz — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 11, 2026

SMU responded out of the gates, scoring in the opening minute of the second half. Despite being on the back foot early, the Hoos settled and broke things open with three goals in the final 10 minutes of play.A penalty kick in the 82nd minute got things started as Jordyn Hardeman buried her chance following a foul on Allie Ross in the box. Two minutes later, the Cavaliers got a chance again as Carrie Helfrich got loose on the left side of the box and played a ball into Aniyah Collier in the box. Collier buried the shot with a redirect in past the back post.

84' | UVA 4, SMU 1 Carrie Helfrich finds Aniyah Collier and the Hoos have the 4-1 lead on the Mustangs! 📺 ACCNX #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/wg8Kf64v0Y — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 11, 2026

Virginia capped the scoring in the 88th minute when Hardeman’s service off a corner was headed in from the center of the six by Mackenzie Mize

88' | UVA 5, SMU 1 Mackenzie Mize gets on the board to make it five goals for the Hoos! #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/eTlBH9aIEL — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 11, 2026

NOTES ON THE GAME

Liv Rademaker’s goal was the first of her collegiate career.

Addison Halpern hit the 20-point mark with her assist on the Halpern goal and has a point in 9-of-12 games.

• The five goals is the most by Virginia in ACC play this season and the second most in a game on the year.

• The five goals is the most by Virginia in ACC play this season and the second most in a game on the year. Mackenzie Mize scored her first collegiate goal off a Hardeman assist in the duo’s hometown.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“I’m really proud of the team, not only because of the result on the road, but also the performance. The best part about today, though, was we finished our chances which was good to see. SMU is a good team who has not lost a game at home this season, so to get this result will hopefully give us a lift heading into this week.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play on the road next weekend, traveling to face Virginia Tech in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup on Friday (Oct. 16). Kick is set for 7 p.m.