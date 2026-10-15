No. 18 Virginia To Face Virginia Tech In Commonwealth Clash Matchup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 18 Virginia women’s soccer team (7-3-2, 3-3-0 ACC) heads back out on the road on Friday (Oct. 16) for a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash showdown at Virginia Tech (6-3-4, 2-2-1 ACC).



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s contest is streaming on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com and fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia entered the week ranked No. 18 in both the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

Friday night’s match at Virginia Tech is a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup for the season

UVA entered the week ranked No. 15 in the RPI and have the nation’s fourth toughest schedule based on opponent success with opponents on the slate winning at a .655 clip for the season

The Cavaliers play a schedule that features 8 ACC teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI and 10-of-16 contests against teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI this season

Addison Halpern leads the offense with 20 points (8G, 4A) and has factored into a goal in nine of the Hoos’ 12 contests this season after assisting on a goal in the win over SMU on Sunday

Virginia is 7-1-1 this season in games in which she records a point and 0-2-1 when she does not

Jordyn Hardeman tallied her first collegiate brace, scoring twice in 1:52 in the win over Syracuse and has tallied three goals and an assist across the last three games

Liv Rademaker and Mackenzie Mize each scored their first collegiate goals in a 5-1 win at SMU

The five goals at SMU is the most in ACC play for UVA this year and second most on the season

The UVA offense has flowed through multiple channels with 12 different players recording assists and 13 different players finding the net this season

Victoria Safradin continues to climb in the record books with 23 career shutouts, 33 career victories and 145 career saves to put her in the top 10 in all three categories in UVA history

Safradin was one of 30 players named to the MAC Hermann Trophy midseason watch list



THE SERIES WITH VIRGINIA TECH

• Virginia and Virginia Tech have faced each other 31 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 25-4-2

• Virginia and Virginia Tech have faced each other 31 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 25-4-2 The last meeting between the teams came in 2025, a 2-1 victory for the Hoos in Charlottesville

The last meeting at Notre Dame came in 2024 with the Hoos taking a 1-0 victory on Halloween night off

Virginia leads the series 8-2-1 in games played in Blacksburg and 5-2-1 in games played at Thompson Stadium



THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

Virginia has taken home the trophy each of the last four years and holds a 7-3 record all-time.

Virginia Tech holds a 1-0.5 lead in the 2026-27 Commonwealth Clash