Virginia Ready for Lone Star State Showdown with No. 24 SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Entering the back half of its regular-season slate, Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) looks to deal No. 24 SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) its first-ever ACC loss at home this Saturday (Oct. 17). Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas is set for noon ET on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Cavaliers look to build on last week’s 28-25 comeback victory over Syracuse and secure their second straight victory, while also seeking their first road win of the season. No. 24 SMU is the Cavaliers’ first ranked opponent of the year, but under head coach Tony Elliott, UVA has earned at least one ranked win away from Scott Stadium in each of the past three seasons.

Since joining the ACC in 2024, the Mustangs are 9-0 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has made 31 career starts dating back to the 2023 season and was the runner-up for 2026 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.