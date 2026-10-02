No. 15 Virginia Hosts Syracuse For Senior Night Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virgina women’s soccer team (5-2-2, 1-2-0 ACC) closes out a three-game homestand on Saturday night (Oct. 3) when the Cavaliers host Syracuse (4-5-2, 1-3-0 ACC). Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.



Admission to all home soccer games is free during the regular season.



SENIOR NIGHT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will recognize eight players as part of its Senior Night celebration on Saturday with Faith Broering, Ella Carter, Aniyah Collier, Jill Flammia, Kathryn Kelly, Tatum Galvin, Allie Ross and Victoria Safradin all being honored before the game.



ICE CREAM ON HAND PRIOR TO KICK

Fans can get a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream prior to kick while supplies last. Scoops will be giving out starting when the gates open until kickoff.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Saturday night’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the week ranked No. 15 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and ranked No. 13 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Hoos are closing a three-game homestand before heading to face No. 12 Notre Dame and SMU

UVA is ranked No. 8 in the RPI ranking of the season and have the nation’s toughest schedule with opponents having a .712 win percentage and all opponents winning at a .691 clip

The Cavaliers play a schedule that features 8 ACC teams ranked in the top 40 of the RPI and 11 total contests against teams ranked in the top 40 of the RPI this season

Addison Halpern leads the offense with 18 points (8G, 2A) and has factored into a goal in seven of the Hoos’ nine contests this season after scoring off a penalty kick last outing against No. 1 UNC

Halpern ranks fourth in the ACC in goals (8) and is fifth in points per game (2.00) and her 8 goals puts her in the top 20 nationally in goals scored this season

The UVA offense has flowed through multiple channels with 12 different players recording assists this year

Victoria Safradin continues to climb in the record books with 22 career shutouts, 31 career victories and 137 career saves to put her in the top 10 in all three categories in UVA history

Safradin was one of 30 players named to the MAC Hermann Trophy midseason watch list this week



THE SERIES WITH SYRACUSE

• Virginia and Syracuse have faced each other nine times with the Cavaliers eading the series 8-0-1

• Virginia and Syracuse have faced each other nine times with the Cavaliers eading the series 8-0-1 The last meeting between the teams came in 2025, a 3-0 victory for the Cavaliers in Syracuse

The last meeting in Charlottesville came in 2024 with the Orange scoring late for a 2-2 draw against the Cavaliers

Virginia has outscored the Orange 20-2 through five meetings at Klöckner Stadium