No. 21 Virginia Hosts Clemson Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 21 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-3-2, 4-3-0 ACC) returns to action at home on Thursday (Oct. 22), hosting Clemson (6-4-4, 2-3-2 ACC) in a 7 p.m. matchup at Klöckner Stadium.



CANCER AWARENESS GAME & PROMOTIONS ON HAND

Thursday’s contest is the team’s Cancer Awareness Game to help promote awareness around cancer and early detection

The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a pink Virginia Soccer t-shirt

Students can earn five Sabre Rewards points for attending the game against Clemson



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Thursday night’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer). Virginia entered the week ranked No. 21 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 18 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Cavaliers enter the week at No. 14 in the RPI and play a schedule that features 10 teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI out of 16 games this season

Sophia Bradley hit the game winner last time out at Virginia Tech and has hit the game-winning goal in consecutive games for UVA - all three of her goals this season have been game winners

Ella Carter assisted on the Bradley goal and all three of her assists this year are on game winners

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 20 points on her team-leading eight goals and four assists - she has factored into a goal in 9-of-13 games played

Halpern ranks second in the ACC in shots on goal per game (2.08) and is fifth in goals scored

The Virginia offense has spread the ball around this season with 12 different players recording a goal and 13 players notching an assist to date

Jordyn Hardeman has come on strong the last three weeks, vaulting into second on the team in sports with three goals and an assist across the last four games

Victoria Safradin posted her 24th career clean sheet in the win over the Hokies and she has five shutouts this season for Virginia to tie for second in the ACC in the category

Safradin is also third in the league in goal against average (0.72) following the Virginia Tech win

With three weeks to play in the regular season, the Cavaliers sit in a three-way tie for fourth in the ACC and still play both teams currently tied with the Hoos at fourth in the standings (UL, Duke)



THE SERIES WITH CLEMSON