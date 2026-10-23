Halpern Hits 90th-Minute Equalizer Against Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Addison Halpern’s goal in the 90th minute equalized for the Cavaliers as No. 21 Virginia (8-3-3, 4-3-1 ACC) played Clemson (6-4-5, 2-3-3 ACC) to a 1-1 draw at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

44’ – Reagan Thompson (Dani Davis)

90’ – Addison Halpern (Carrie Helfrich, Pearl Cecil)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tigers struck as the first half was winding down following a change of possession at the midfield. Dani Davis sent a ball over the top that bounced in the box as Reagan Thompson got in behind the defense and she chipped it forward to herself before knocking it on off the next bounce for the 1-0 lead.



Virginia answered with its own theatrics late in the second half, scoring in the final minute of play to lock up the draw. Pearl Cecil brought the ball up the field and played a long ball over the top to Carrie Helfrich running in behind the defense on the right side. Helfrich collected and drove toward the box before sending it to Halpern to the left of the penalty mark. Halpern ripped her shot low and to the right of the keeper who got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t make the save.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The 90th minute goal from Addison Halpern is the first for the Hoos since Talia Staude hit a game-winning goal at NC State (9/26/21).

Halpern’s goal was her ninth of the season and she now has a team-leading 22 points. She has factored into a goal in 10 of Virginia’s 14 games and the Hoos are 7-1-2 in those games.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a much better second half (for us). You look at the two teams and figured it would be a game like that. I’m proud of the team. We battled hard, especially in the second half. We had some really good chances and were in better control in the second half. You can look at it two ways – we got a point, but we’re disappointed in the first half. We didn’t play as well and gave up a goal with a minute to go in the half. We’re glad to get the point and it could be a difference maker.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home next Thursday (Oct. 29) when the Cavaliers face No. 13 Louisville. Kick is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.