No. 19 Virginia Hosts No. 12 Louisville In Thursday Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-3-3, 4-3-1 ACC) hosts No. 12 Louisville (10-1-3, 4-0-3 ACC) at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 29) at Klöckner Stadium.



Admission to all regular season home games is free to the public.



KLÖCK-O-TREAT PROMOTION

Fans are invited to wear costumes to the game (no full facial coverings or masks) and receive free Halloween candy from the marketing table at the stadium.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be broadcast on ACC Network and is also available for stream at ESPN.com and on the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia entered the week ranked No. 19 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 20 in the latest rankings released by TopDrawerSoccer

The Cavaliers enter the week at No. 16 in the RPI and play a schedule that features 10 teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI out of 16 games this season

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 22 points on her team-leading nine goals and four assists - she has factored into a goal in 10-of-14 games played

Halpern hit the equalizer in the 90th minute against Clemson and UVA is 7-1-2 when she factors into a goal this season

Halpern ranks second in the ACC in shots on goal per game (2.21) - which places her tied for 11th nationally - and is tied for fourth in goals scored in the ACC

The Virginia offense has spread the ball around this season with 12 different players recording a goal and 14 players notching an assist to date

Pearl Cecil recorded her first assist of the year in the last outing, sparking the run for Halpern’s goal

Jordyn Hardeman has come on strong the last three weeks, vaulting into second on the team in points with three goals and an assist across the last five games

Victoria Safradin is third in the league in goal against average (0.72) following the Clemson match and is now seventh all-time at UVA in saves (152) after posting four saves vs. the Tigers

With two weeks to play in the regular season, the Cavaliers sit in sixth in the ACC standings and play both teams immediately ahead of them in the standings (Louisville, Duke) in the final two games

THE SERIES WITH LOUISVILLE