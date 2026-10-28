Virginia Looks to Spoil Halloween at No. 14 Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Facing its second-ranked opponent in the last three weeks, Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) travels to No. 14 Wake Forest (6-1, 4-1) this Saturday (Oct. 31). Kickoff from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Cavaliers, who triumphed 31-30 in the waning minutes of the 2024 meeting with the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, look to snap a two-game skid, their first since the close of the 2024 season. Wake enters Saturday’s matchup tied for second in the ACC standings, while riding a four-game winning streak and holding its highest AP Top 25 ranking since 2022.

Saturday’s contest also pits UVA’s defense, which has not surrendered more than two touchdowns from scrimmage in 10 of its last 13 games and leads the ACC in pass defense efficiency (111.17), against one of the league’s best offenses led by quarterback Gio Lopez and receiver Carlos Hernandez. Lopez, who played for North Carolina last year and started in UVA’s 17-16 overtime win over the Tar Heels, is fifth nationally in total offense (314.3) and ranks second in the ACC in points responsible for per game (20.0). Lopez’s top target, Hernandez, is eighth nationally and third in the ACC in receiving yards per game (102.9).