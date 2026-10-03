Cavalier Seniors Reflect On Careers With Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s soccer team is set to honor eight seniors on Saturday night (Oct. 3) when the Cavaliers take on Syracuse at Klöckner Stadium.



Over the course of a career, players bond on and off the pitch and moments with teammates are forever etched into their hearts and minds.



Virginia’s senior class of 2026 took time to reflect on the moments that stand out most in their career ahead of their Senior Night.



Faith Broering • Defender • Southgate, Ky.

“My favorite memory at UVA so far has been celebrating Addy Halpern’s game-tying goal in the Tennessee game. It was special for me because assisting the goal was my first assist/point as a Hoo, and the energy of the team and fans made it a really memorable experience.”







Ella Carter • Midfield • Leesburg, Va.

“One of my favorite memories at UVA was beating FSU in PKs in the ACC Tournament. We fought so hard for each other the entire game, which made the result that much more fulfilling. I’ll never forget everyone running onto the field and dog piling once we realized we won. The team was just so happy, and it was such a fun moment to share with everyone.”

Aniyah Collier • Forward • Loganville, Ga.

“My best memory has to be scoring my first collegiate goal. It was just pure joy. I worked so hard these past two years to get back on the field and just being able to score was a great feeling.”







Jill Flammia • Midfield • Goochland, Va.

“Playing Penn State in the Round of 16 and coming away with the win (in 2022), especially in a blizzard, was such an unforgettable experience. Scoring a goal and getting to move on to the Elite 8 to play UCLA made my first year at UVA so much fun and special. It’s definitely a memory I’ll always be grateful for!”







Tatum Galvin • Defender • Miami, Fla.

“It was so fun beating FSU at FSU last year. It taught me a lot about what it means to have grit, resilience, and a never-ending fight for the person next to you. Every person contributed to the fight and it created a lasting memory for me.”







Allie Ross • Forward • Atlanta, Ga.

“My favorite UVA memory was the blizzard this past January. It was so much fun to experience winter at UVA with my school friends and teammates. Although my car broke, I would not trade these memories for the world!”



Victoria Safradin • Goalkeeper • Eastlake, Ohio

“My favorite memory at UVA has to be beating FSU in penalties in the ACC quarterfinal. The team's energy that game and just in the locker room was unbeatable. We were all so happy and just dancing and having so much fun together. I will never forget it.”



