Cavaliers Open Season At Navy Classic And Southeast Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team kicks off the 2026-27 season on Sunday (Nov. 1) with split-squad action as wrestlers will compete at the Navy Classic and the Southeast Open.
The Cavaliers will send 15 wrestlers to the Navy Classic hosted by Navy and six wrestlers to the Southeast Open in Salem, Va. Competition at the Southeast Open begins at 9 a.m. and the Navy Classic kicks off at 10 a.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The Navy Classic has brackets and live updates posted at FloWrestling.com, while the Southeast Open has brackets and a live stream available for subscribers. Fans can also get periodic updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NAVY CLASSIC ROSTER
125: Rocco Hayes, Ethan Timar
133: Nicholas Salamone
141: Jayce Paridon
149: Adam Butler
157: Jimmy Harrington, Nathan Rickards, Nick Sanko
165: Nate Consigli, Nick Hamilton
174: Dom Baker, Michael Murphy
184: Dylan Newsome
197: Steven Burrell, Jack Lesher
SOUTHEAST OPEN ROSTER
149: Jack Myers
165: Macon Ayers, Liam Crook
174: Lincoln Shulaw
197: Will Etu
HWT: Preston Wagner
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia has seven wrestlers on the roster who have previously qualified for the NCAA Championships:
Marlon Yarbrough (2024), Gable Porter (2026), Wynton Denkins (2025), Jimmy Harrington (2025, 2026), Nick Hamilton (2024, 2025), Dom Baker (2024) and Brenan Morgan (2026)
• The Cavaliers added 2x NCAA qualifier Jimmy Harrington (Harvard) in the portal over the summer
- Virginia welcomed a group of eight first years, including four wrestlers ranked in the top 250 recruits overall regardless of weight class by Mat Scouts: Preston Wagner (No. 119), Nate Consigli (No. 122), Liam Crook (No. 128) and Nick Salamone (No. 226)
- Incoming freshman Will Etu competed for the U.S. at the U17 World Championships over the summer, finishing eighth in Greco-Roman
- Fourth year Steven Burrell Jr. competed at the U23 World Championships in freestyle two weeks ago representing Jamaica