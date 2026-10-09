No. 14 Virginia Falls On Late Goal At No. 18 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Victoria Safradin tied a career high with eight saves to keep the Irish in check for most of the night, but a late goal off a turnover was the difference as No. 14 Virginia (6-3-2, 2-3-0 ACC) fell by a score of 1-0 at No. 18 Notre Dame (5-1-6, 3-1-1 ACC) on Thursday (Oct. 8).

GOALS

83’ – ND: Izzy Engle (Ellie Hodsden)

HOW IT HAPPENED

A back-and-forth game through the first half saw the teams scoreless at the break. The Hoos held a 9-7 advantage in shots, while Victoria Safradin had made four saves to keep the game in check.



The Cavaliers, playing on the front foot for most of the second half, were bit by a late turnover in the midfield that set up a one-on-one chance for Izzy Engle on the counter. Engle took the shot from center of goal and buried the chance for the 1-0 lead.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Victoria Safradin’s career-high eight saves matches the mark of eight saves set at No. 6 FSU (11/2/25).

The Cavaliers have allowed only eight goals on the season through 11 contests.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“I’m proud of the team for the effort and fight they displayed over the 90 minutes. We needed to be a little sharper in some areas, but we are continuing to improve which is a positive. We are confident in this team and just need a few more plays over the course of a game to make the difference in winning.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play on the road this weekend, traveling to take on SMU in a 1 p.m. ET contest on Sunday (Oct. 11).