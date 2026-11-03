Cavalier Trio Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia women’s soccer team earned ACC weekly honors it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Nov. 3) with the release of the weekly team. Addison Halpern was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week, Victoria Safradin was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Week and Kyra Koopman was named ACC Freshman of the Week.



Halpern earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors after contributing on every goal in a 3-0 victory over No. 12 Louisville. Halpern tallied a brace, scoring the first and third goals of the night, while assisting on the second goal against the Cardinals. It tied a career high in points for a game and matched her top single-game goal total with her third brace of the season.



Safradin earned ACC Goalkeeper of the Week honors after posting the clean sheet of the Cardinals. It was the first loss in ACC play this season for Louisville and only the second loss of the season. It was also only the second shutout of the Cardinals this season – a team averaging almost three goals a game entering the contest.



Koopman earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors after assisting on the Cavaliers’ third goal of the night. It was her second assist of the season. She helped a Cavalier defense limit Louisville to two shots on goal and only 10 shots on the night, while the Cardinals averaged 17 shots per game and more than seven shots on goal per game entering the contest.