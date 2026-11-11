Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors In 2026

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia women’s soccer team were named All-ACC selections in a vote of the league’s coaches it was announced on Wednesday (Nov. 11). Addison Halpern, Victoria Safradin, Pearl Cecil and Ella Carter all earned spots on the annual team.



Halpern was a first team selection, while Cecil and Safradin were named to the second team. Carter was a third team selection.



Halpern’s first team selection comes after earning All-Freshman honors a year ago. This season she leads the team offensively with 11 goals and 27 points. She is tied for the team lead with 11 assists. Halpern has contributed to a goal in 11-of-17 game played this season and was named IWSOC National Player of the Week following a five point performance in a shutout of No. 12 Louisville.



Safradin earned second team honors for the second straight season. She sits atop the ACC in shutouts heading into the ACC semifinals with eight and tied for the league lead in shutouts (7) through the regular season. She is second in the league in goal against average (0.61) and save percentage (.818) with more than 500 additional minutes in goal than the league leader in both categories. Her shutouts include No. 12 Louisville, at No. 15 Duke and at No. 10 Florida State.



Cecil helped the Cavaliers post nine shutouts on the season as the Cavaliers limited teams to only 10 goals through 17 games this season. The 10 goals allowed is the fewest allowed by any ACC team this season. She tallied one assist on the year, helping trigger a transition goal in the 90th minute for Virginia against Clemson.



Carter earned third team honors marking her first time earning All-ACC recognition. Carter tallied seven points this season with a goal and five assists, including four assists on game-winning goals. She set up game-winning strikes against No. 10 Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and La Salle. She turned in her first multiple-assist game against the Seminoles in the ACC quarterfinal. Carter also helped Virginia post nine shutouts on the season.



The Cavaliers take the pitch again on Thursday (Nov. 12) when the Hoos face top-seeded Notre Dame at 11 a.m. in ACC semifinal action. The game is being played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.



