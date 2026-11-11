No. 10 Virginia Set To Face No. 4 Notre Dame In ACC Semifinal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-3-4) continues play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday (Nov. 12) when the Cavaliers take on No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1-6) in a semifinal matchup. Kick is set for 11 a.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s contest will be broadcast on ACC Network and is available to stream at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also linked at VirigniaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the semifinals after posting a 3-0 victory over No. 10 Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals, marking back-to-back seasons in which the Hoos have won quarterfinal at FSU

It gives UVA back-to-back shutouts of FSU for the first time since three-straight from 2008-2010

Virginia is making its 25th all-time appearance in the ACC semifinals with Thursday’s contest

The Cavaliers sit at No. 12 in the RPI and have played a schedule that features 10 teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI - and 12 in the top 60 - out of 17 games to date

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 27 points on her team-leading 11 goals and five assists - she has factored into a goal in 11-of-16 games played

Halpern, Victoria Safradin and Kyra Koopman all earned weekly honors from the ACC - Halpern named Offensive Player of the Week, Safradin as goalkeeper and Koopman as freshman

Halpern was also named the IWSOC National Player of the Week and also the Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week following the Louisville win last week



• Halpern ranks fourth in goals scored in the ACC (11) and tied for third in total points (27)

• Halpern ranks fourth in goals scored in the ACC (11) and tied for third in total points (27) Gio Canali delivered her first brace of the season and third of her career in the win at No. 10 FSU

Allie Ross hit the game winner at No. 10 FSU marking her fifth career game winner for the Hoos

Ella Carter turned in her first multiple-assist game against the Seminoles and has assisted on four game-winning goals in her five assists this season

Victoria Safradin sits atop the league in shutouts (8) this season and ranks second in save percentage (.818) and goal against average (0.61) heading into the semifinals



THE SERIES WITH NOTRE DAME