Halpern’s Goal Lifts No. 10 Virginia Past No. 4 Notre Dame

CARY, N.C. – A first-half goal from midfielder Addison Halpern was the difference on Thursday (Nov. 12) as No. 10 Virgina (11-3-4) shut out No. 4 Notre Dame (10-2-6) by a score of 1-0 in the semifinals of the ACC Championships at WakeMed Soccer Park.

GOALS

38’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck late in the first half off the foot of Addison Halpern. A long ball down the right side was tracked by an Irish defender and Virginia’s Aniyah Collier. Collier’s pressure forced the Irish to play the ball back to the keeper who attempted to clear the ball quickly. The clearance was short, dropping in at the top of the penalty arc for a charging Halpern. The sophomore midfielder took one touch to play the ball ahead to the penalty spot where she fired her shot low and in past the right post.

38' | UVA 1, ND 0 Midfielder Addison Halpern draws first blood in the ACC semifinal with the Irish! 📺 ACC Network #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/F1Tjrg6zKY — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 12, 2026

Virginia held a 9-to-1 edge in shots at the break as the Cavaliers controlled the first half.



The teams battled through the second half with the Virginia defense locking things down for the stretch run. Victoria Safradin made five saves – her total for the game – in the second half as the Cavaliers turned away the Irish attack. The seven shots for the game was a season-low for the Irish.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Halpern’s goal was her 12th of the season and gives her a team-leading 29 points on the season.

Victoria Safradin posted her ACC-leading ninth shutout of the season.

The Cavaliers have posted four consecutive shutouts and gone 406:03 since allowing a goal.

• Virginia advances to the finals of the ACC Championship for the ninth time in program history.

• It was Virginia’s 26th appearance in the semifinal round of the ACC Championships.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We did what we had to do to win today against a very good Notre Dame team. It’s not easy; this is our third game in seven days and all of them have been on the road. It was a tremendous amount of grit that our players showed today. I thought we deserved to win for sure.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia advances to the finals of the ACC Championship and will face No. 2 North Carolina on Sunday (Nov. 15). Kick is set for noon on ESPNU at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets are available at ACCSports.com.