No. 10 Virginia Faces No. 2 North Carolina For ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (11-3-4) takes the pitch to play for a conference title on Sunday (Nov. 15) when the Cavaliers face No. 2 North Carolina (16-2-0) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Kick is set for noon.



Tickets are on sale at TheACC.com.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s ACC final will be broadcast on ESPNU and will be available through stream at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the finals after posting a 3-0 victory over No. 10 Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals and a 1-0 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame in the semifinals on Thursday

The Hoos have posted four straight shutouts and have played 406:03 consecutive minutes of shutout soccer since last allowing a goal against Clemson (10/22)

Virginia is making its ninth all-time appearance in the ACC semifinals with Sunday’s contest

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 29 points on her team-leading 12 goals and five assists - she has factored into a goal in 12-of-18 games played

Halpern hit the game winner in the semifinals against fourth-ranked Notre Dame

Halpern was named the IWSOC National Player of the Week and also the Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week following the Louisville win on October 29

Halpern ranks fourth in goals scored in the ACC (12) and third in total points (29), making her the top offensive producing midfielder in the ACC this season

Gio Canali delivered her first brace of the season and third of her career in the win at No. 10 FSU

Allie Ross hit the game winner at No. 10 FSU marking her fifth career game winner for the Hoos

Ella Carter turned in her first multiple-assist game against the Seminoles and has assisted on four game-winning goals in her five assists this season

Victoria Safradin sits atop the league in shutouts (9) this season and is tied for ACC leader in save percentage (.833) and goal against average (0.57) entering the finals

Virginia has allowed only 10 goals through 18 games which is the fewest allowed in the ACC



VIRGINIA IN THE ACC FINALS

The Cavaliers have advanced to the ACC Tournament finals eight times previously in program history

Virginia is 1-5-2 all-time in the championship match of the ACC Tournament, claiming the 2004 title winning a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with North Carolina and the 2012 title with a win over Maryland

The Hoos first advanced to the ACC Tournament Championship in 1990, falling to UNC

Virginia has advanced to the finals in 1990, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021