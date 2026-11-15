No. 10 Virginia Falls In ACC Final To No. 2 North Carolina

CARY, N.C. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (11-4-4) fell in the championship round of the 2026 ACC Championships on Sunday (Nov. 15), dropping a 2-0 contest to No. 2 North Carolina (17-2-0) at WakeMed Soccer Park.

GOALS

3’ – UNC: Amari Manning (unassisted)

19’ – Bella Devey (Scottie Antonucci)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tar Heels struck in the third minute when Amari Manning hit an angled shot across face of goal from the left side. Cali O’Neill fed the ball down the left touchline to Manning on the run, who dribbled down the edge of the box and cut in along the end line, shooting as she approached the six and slotting the ball into the side netting past the back post.



North Carolina doubled the lead in the 19th minute off the foot of Bella Devey. A turnover in the defensive third set the Tar Heels on the attack as Antonucci picked the ball off and drove toward the box. As she entered the box, she lay the ball off to Devey to the right of the penalty mark for the shot in past the right post.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Virginia made its ninth appearance in the championship match of the ACC Tournament with Sunday’s game.

It was only the second time the Hoos allowed more than a goal in a game this season – the other being the regular-season matchup against North Carolina (9/25).

Three Cavaliers were named to the All-Tournament team: Addison Halpern, Victoria Safradin and Gio Canali.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“I thought the better team won today; there was no question about that. They punished us when we made mistakes and we didn’t have a good game today which was disappointing from our standpoint. The effort was there, but we didn’t have the quality. We accept responsibility for that. I certainly do.



“If you look at our last four or five games, it has not been easy competition. Maybe it was a combination of four games in 10 days on the road and that added up, maybe that was part of the issue. But take nothing away from North Carolina. They are a good team with great players, and we have much respect there. I think there were two turning points in the game – the first goal (in the opening minutes) and then if we get one back there to start the second half it’s a different game for sure. Give them credit. They punished us for our mistakes, and we didn’t capitalize on our (chances).”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia awaits the announcement of the NCAA Tournament bracket at 4 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 16) to find out seeding, opponents and game times for the 2026 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.