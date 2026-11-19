CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (11-4-4), a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, opens play with first-round action against Bryant (7-6-5) at Klöckner Stadium on Friday (Nov. 20). Kick is set for 3 p.m.



PARKING AND TICKETS

Parking for Friday’s game is free and first come, first served in the JPJ lots surrounding Klöckner Stadium. A vacate time of 4:00 p.m. is in effect for all numbered spaces in the JPJ Garage and 5:30 p.m. for all remaining JPJ lots due to a men’s basketball game Friday evening.



Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day.



Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday afternoon’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia makes its 38th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the berth this season which is the second most appearances all-time by a program in the NCAA Tournament

UVA hosts Bryant in the opening round marking the first time meeting the Bulldogs on the pitch

The Cavaliers have been a 1 or a 2 seed 15 times since the tournament began seeding the top two seeds in a region in the 2001 season - including 5 times as a one seed and 10 as a two seed

The Hoos have put a stout defense on the pitch, allowing only 12 goals through 19 games which is the fewest goals allowed in the ACC and UVA is top 20 nationally in goal against average (0.63)

Virginia had four players earn All-ACC honors this season with Addison Halpern named first team, Pearl Cecil and Victoria Safradin named second team and Ella Carter named third team

Halpern, Safradin and Gio Canali all earned a spot on the ACC Championship All-Tournament team after helping lead the Cavaliers on a run to the finals of the tournament

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 29 points on her team-leading 12 goals and five assists - she has factored into a goal in 12-of-19 games played

Safradin leads the ACC in shutouts (9) and ranks third in the league in goal against average (0.65) and save percentage (.813) with over 400 more minutes played than the league’s top two

Safradin posted 406:03 minutes of shutout soccer to close the regular season and on a run to the ACC finals with shutouts of No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Duke, No. 10 FSU and No. 4 Notre Dame

Gio Canali turned in her first brace as a Cavalier in the quarterfinals at No. 10 Florida State

WHAT’S ON THE LINE THIS WEEKEND