CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-4-4) continues play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday (Nov. 27) when the Cavaliers host West Virginia (10-4-5) in second-round action at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 6 p.m.
PARKING AND TICKETS
Tickets and parking are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day.
Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.
Tickets are valid for both games, but there is no re-entry allowed.
Parking is also purchasable online for $10 in advance and $15 at the parking lots.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Friday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia makes its 38th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the berth this season which is the second most appearances all-time by a program in the NCAA Tournament
- UVA defeated Bryant by a score of 4-0 in the opening round to advance to the second round
- Three defenders scored in the win over Bryant: Kathryn Kelly, Liv Rademaker and Faith Broering
- Kelly’s goal was her first collegiate goal, while Broering’s goal was her first as a Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers have been a 1 or a 2 seed 15 times since the tournament began seeding the top two seeds in a region in the 2001 season - including 5 times as a one seed and 10 as a two seed
- The Hoos have put a stout defense on the pitch, allowing only 12 goals through 20 games which is the fewest goals allowed in the ACC and UVA is 14th nationally in goal against average (0.60)
- Virginia had four players earn All-ACC honors this season with Addison Halpern named first team, Pearl Cecil and Victoria Safradin named second team and Ella Carter named third team
- Halpern, Safradin and Gio Canali all earned a spot on the ACC Championship All-Tournament team after helping lead the Cavaliers on a run to the finals of the tournament
- Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 30 points on her team-leading 12 goals and six assists - she has factored into a goal in 13-of-20 games played
- Safradin leads the ACC in shutouts (10) and save percentage (.815) which is 11th nationally
- Safradin posted 406:03 minutes of shutout soccer to close the regular season and on a run to the ACC finals with shutouts of No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Duke, No. 10 FSU and No. 4 Notre Dame
- The shutout of Bryant in the NCAA opener was the fifth shutout in the last six games for the Cavaliers
A DEEPER LOOK AT VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT
- Virginia holds a 58-29-9 record in matches played in the NCAA Tournament all-time
- That record is impressive in the Swanson era with a 55-19-8 mark under his leadership
- The Cavaliers have out-scored foes 203-to-96 in NCAA Tournament matches
- That score margin is more pronounced under Swanson coming in at 192-to-72 all-time
HOOS HAVE BEEN A MAINSTAY IN THE POSTSEASON WITH A STRETCH OF DEEP NCAA RUNS
- The Hoos have been a mainstay in the NCAA Tournament with 38 appearances overall including this season
- The 38 appearances is second all-time behind only North Carolina
- Virginia had an active streak of 14 consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16 until the 2019 season’s loss to eventual College Cup participant Washington State in the second round
- The appearance in the Sweet 16 in 2022 at Penn State was the 17th in an 18-year stretch for the Cavaliers
- Virginia has made eight appearances in the quarterfinals under head coach Steve Swanson - making it in 2001, 2005, 2011 2013, 2014. 2015, the 2020-21 season and again in 2022
- The appearance in the quarterfinals against UCLA in 2022 was the ninth all-time for UVA
- UVA advanced to the College Cup in the 2013, 2014 and 2020 seasons - making a finals appearance in 2014
- UVA also advanced to the quarterfinals in 1991 when Virginia went on to make its first semifinal appearance