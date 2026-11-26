CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-4-4) continues play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday (Nov. 27) when the Cavaliers host West Virginia (10-4-5) in second-round action at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 6 p.m.



PARKING AND TICKETS

Tickets and parking are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day.



Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.

Tickets are valid for both games, but there is no re-entry allowed.



Parking is also purchasable online for $10 in advance and $15 at the parking lots.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia makes its 38th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the berth this season which is the second most appearances all-time by a program in the NCAA Tournament

UVA defeated Bryant by a score of 4-0 in the opening round to advance to the second round

Three defenders scored in the win over Bryant: Kathryn Kelly, Liv Rademaker and Faith Broering

Kelly’s goal was her first collegiate goal, while Broering’s goal was her first as a Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have been a 1 or a 2 seed 15 times since the tournament began seeding the top two seeds in a region in the 2001 season - including 5 times as a one seed and 10 as a two seed

The Hoos have put a stout defense on the pitch, allowing only 12 goals through 20 games which is the fewest goals allowed in the ACC and UVA is 14th nationally in goal against average (0.60)

Virginia had four players earn All-ACC honors this season with Addison Halpern named first team, Pearl Cecil and Victoria Safradin named second team and Ella Carter named third team

Halpern, Safradin and Gio Canali all earned a spot on the ACC Championship All-Tournament team after helping lead the Cavaliers on a run to the finals of the tournament

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 30 points on her team-leading 12 goals and six assists - she has factored into a goal in 13-of-20 games played

Safradin leads the ACC in shutouts (10) and save percentage (.815) which is 11th nationally

Safradin posted 406:03 minutes of shutout soccer to close the regular season and on a run to the ACC finals with shutouts of No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Duke, No. 10 FSU and No. 4 Notre Dame

The shutout of Bryant in the NCAA opener was the fifth shutout in the last six games for the Cavaliers



A DEEPER LOOK AT VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Virginia holds a 58-29-9 record in matches played in the NCAA Tournament all-time

That record is impressive in the Swanson era with a 55-19-8 mark under his leadership

The Cavaliers have out-scored foes 203-to-96 in NCAA Tournament matches

That score margin is more pronounced under Swanson coming in at 192-to-72 all-time



HOOS HAVE BEEN A MAINSTAY IN THE POSTSEASON WITH A STRETCH OF DEEP NCAA RUNS