CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team (13-4-4) advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 victory over West Virginia (10-5-5) on Friday night (Nov. 27) at Klöckner Stadium.



The victory sets up a Monday afternoon showdown with third-seeded Duke (12-3-5) at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 4 p.m.

GOALS

7’ – UVA: Gio Canali (Ella Carter, Liv Rademaker)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got things started with a goal in the seventh minute off the first shot of the game. Liv Rademaker served a ball to the back post where Ella Carter headed it down into the six and Gio Canali finished with the tap in to make it a 1-0 lead for Virginia.



The Mountaineers looked to equalize in the 81st minute with a goal from Saige Wimes. West Virginia’s Maya Leoni served a ball to the back post where Wimes broke on her run from the right wing. A mountaineer player at the top of the six flicked the ball on to Wimes as she got in behind the defense and the offside flag went up. The call of offside stood on review.



Virginia closed things out from there, taking the victory to move on in the NCAA Tournament.

NOTES ON THE GAME

With the win, UVA improved to 15-4-3 all-time against West Virginia and 4-0-0 in NCAA Tournament play.

Victoria Safradin posted her 11th shutout of the season and her sixth in the last seven games played.

Gio Canali hit her seventh goal of the season and her third game winner as a Cavalier.

Ella Carter’s assist on the Canali goal was her sixth of the season and five of her assists have been on game-winning goals.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“There was a lot of grit and resilience. West Virginia played very well. They’re a very good team, well coached and very organized. There wasn’t a lot of space between their lines. The first half was getting to know what they were doing and where the space was. The second half opened up a lot more. We had a couple of chances where we just missed shots where we had good opportunities to open up our lead. This was always going to the game that it was and we knew that. We have a lot of respect for their program. Nikki (Izzo-Brown) is a great friend of mine and I have a lot of respect for her as a coach. Their team is first class. So, we’re happy to get the win, that’s for sure.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Monday (Nov. 30) with a 4 p.m. matchup against third-seeded Duke. Kick is set for 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.