Virginia Faces Gardner-Webb, Glenville State At Throwdown On The Yorktown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team is set to wrestle its first two duals of the season this weekend against Gardner-Webb and Glenville State at the Throwdown on The Yorktown event in Charleston, S.C. Wrestling is set to begin on Saturday (Nov. 7) against Gardner-Webb at 1 p.m.
The duals will be wrestled on the deck of the USS Yorktown.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The duals at the Throwdown On The Yorktown will be streamed through FloWrestling.com and are available through subscription. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP
125: Rocco Hayes OR Ethan Timar
133: Aiden Allen OR Nicholas Salamone
141: Jayce Paridon OR Marlon Yarbrough
149: Adam Butler OR Wynton Denkins
157: Jimmy Harrington OR Nick Sanko
165: Nate Consigli OR Nick Hamilton
174: Dom Baker OR Michael Murphy
184: Dom Dotson OR Dylan Newsome
197: Steven Burrell OR Jack Lesher
HWT: Ryan Catka OR Brenan Morgan
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia is coming off an opening weekend where the Cavaliers had three placewinners at the Southeast Open and eight wrestlers go undefeated in pool play at the Navy Classic.
- Wrestlers competing in the probable lineup for this weekend who went undefeated at the Navy Classic include: Rocco Hayes, Ethan Timar, Jayce Paridon, Adam Butler, Jimmy Harrington, Nate Consigli, Michael Murphy and Dylan Newsome.
- The Cavaliers have five wrestlers ranked in this week’s InterMat Wrestling rankings: Gable Porter (No. 19 at 141), Wynton Denkins (No. 25 at 149), Jimmy Harrington (No. 20 at 157), Nick Hamilton (No. 31 at 165) and Brenan Morgan (No. 28 at 285).
- This is Virginia’s second trip to the Throwdown On The Yorktown after the Hoos participated in the inaugural event in the 2024-25 season with a 24-11 victory over The Citadel.
• It is Virginia’s first-ever meeting with Glenville State and will be the 11th meeting with Gardner-Webb. Virginia leads the series with the Bulldogs 10-0.