No. 14 Virginia Travels To No. 10 FSU For ACC Quarterfinal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s soccer team (9-3-4) hits the road to face No. 10 Florida State (9-3-3) in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships. Kick is set for 8 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Stadium.



Virginia and Florida State tied for fourth in the ACC with the Seminoles receiving the four-seed by tiebreak with more wins against common opponents. The teams did not face each other in the regular season.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday night’s game will be broadcast on ACC Network and streaming is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia entered the week ranked No. 14 in the ISWOC/United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 17 in the latest rankings released by Top Drawer Soccer

The Cavaliers enter the week at No. 12 in the RPI and have played a schedule that features nine teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI out of 16 games this season - SMU is No. 52





Virginia finished the season tied for fourth in the ACC with 17 points for the season

Addison Halpern continues to pace the UVA offense with a team-leading 27 points on her team-leading 11 goals and five assists - she has factored into a goal in 11-of-16 games played

Halpern, Victoria Safradin and Kyra Koopman all earned weekly honors from the ACC - Halpern named Offensive Player of the Week, Safradin as goalkeeper and Koopman as freshman

Halpern was also named the IWSOC National Player of the Week and also the Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week following the Louisville win

Halpern ranks second in the ACC in shots on goal per game (2.06) - which places her top 20 nationally - and is fourth in goals scored in the ACC (11) and tied for third in total points (27)

The Virginia offense has spread the ball around this season with 12 different players recording a goal and 14 players notching an assist to date - nine different players got shots last outing at Duke

Jordyn Hardeman has come on strong the last three weeks, vaulting into second on the team in points with four goals and an assist across the last six games

Victoria Safradin is third in the league in goal against average (0.65) and save percentage ( .804) and is tied for first in shutuots (7) through the regular season



THE SERIES WITH FLORIDA STATE

Virginia and FSU have faced each other 43 times with the Cavaliers leading the series 21-13-9

The last meeting came in 2025 with Virginia winning a shootout in the ACC quarterfinals at FSU to advance in the ACC Championships

Victoria Safradin came up with a big save in the final round of the shootout to help send the Hoos to the ACC semifinals

The teams have met 11 times in ACC Tournament action with a tight series resulting in a 4-4-3 record in those meetings



VIRGINIA IN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cavaliers make their 37th appearance in the ACC Tournament and have only missed two tournaments

Virginia holds a 24-27-10 record in the ACC Championship following the 2025 Championships

The Hoos have won the ACC Championships twice in program history - 2004 and 2012

• In its 10 draws, the Cavaliers have advanced on PKs three times, once being the 2004 title