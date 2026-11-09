No. 14 Virginia Shuts Out No. 10 FSU In ACC Quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the second consecutive season the Cavaliers advanced to the ACC semifinals by shutting out Florida State in a quarterfinal matchup. This time No. 14 Virginia (10-3-4) shut out No. 10 Florida State (9-4-3) by a score of 3-0 on Sunday (Nov. 8) at the Seminole Soccer Stadium.

GOALS

39’ – UVA: Allie Ross (Ella Carter)

52’ – UVA: Gio Canali (Ella Carter)

77’ – UVA: Gio Canali (Sophia Bradley)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first, scoring off a free kick following a foul in the 39th minute. Ella Carter lined up over the ball on the right side near midfield. She lifted it into the box where Allie Ross volleyed it out of the air near the penalty mark, elevating among a group of defenders for the score with the right foot.



Virginia doubled the lead in the 52nd minute off the foot of Canali as she cleaned up a shot from Carter. The Hoos got the chance after picking off the ball in the Seminoles’ defensive third. After an initial strike from Canali was turned away it was collected by Carter who reset and fired a shot from the right side of the box. The shot was deflected by the keeper back out to the foot of Canali who beat multiple defenders to the loose ball and fired it back in the net.



The Cavaliers put the final mark on the night in the 77th minute with a breakaway goal in transition from Canali. The Hoos intercepted a pass in their defensive third and immediately went on the counterattack. The ball was sent ahead to Sophia Bradley on the run at midfield with Canali running alongside to her left. Bradley fed the ball ahead to Canali where it was picked up on the run and she slotted it in past the left post for the 3-0 lead.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Virginia shut out Florida State for the second straight time in the ACC quarterfinals after advancing on a penalty shootout last season in a quarterfinal matchup also played at FSU (11/2/25).

It’s the first time Virginia has shut out FSU in consecutive meetings since posting three straight shutouts from 2008-2010.

The brace from Gio Canali was her first of the season and the third of her career.

• Ella Carter’s two assists was a career high and she has now assisted on four game winners this season.

• Allie Ross’s opening strike was her fifth game-winning goal of her career.

• Victoria Safradin made four saves on the night giving her an ACC leading eight shutouts on the season.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a great team effort tonight from the group, especially on the defensive side. This is never an easy place to play and FSU has some quality players all over the field, so overall it was an excellent result for us. Hopefully we can keep our momentum going as we head to Cary (for the ACC semifinals).”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will face top-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinals of the ACC Championships on Thursday (Nov. 12). Kick is set for 11 a.m. at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network and tickets are on sale now at TheACC.com.