Hoos Set For Journeymen WrangleMania and Collegiate Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team returns to the road this weekend for its first dual action of the season and another tournament in Bethlehem, Pa.

The Cavaliers (0-0) will compete in Journeymen WrangleMania on Saturday (Nov. 8) with duals against No. 8 Lehigh (0-0) and LIU (0-0). Virginia will then compete in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, an individual tournament on Sunday (Nov. 9).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia is coming off an opening weekend with individual action at the Navy Classic where the Cavaliers had one individual champion and four place winners

• Keyveon Roller won the 125 pound title at the Navy Classic, while Colton Washleski finished as runner up at 157 pounds – other place winners were Gable Porter (5th at 141), Nick Hamilton (5th at 174), and Max Shulaw (5th at 197)

• The Cavaliers have five nationally-ranked wrestlers in the lineup for this weekend with Colton Washleski (157) jumping into the rankings at No. 19 and Gable Porter (141) at No. 33; they are joined by Roller (125) at No. 22, Hamilton (174) at No. 19 and Ryan Catka (HWT) at No. 30

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 22 Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto

141: No. 33 Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 19 Colton Washleski

165: Mason Stefanelli OR Michael Murphy

174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton OR Emmitt Sherlock

184: Jack Lesher OR Dylan Newsome

197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: No. 30 Ryan Catka OR Brennan Morgan

LEHIGH PROBABLES

125: No. 5 Sheldon Seymour

133: No. 3 Ryan Crookham

141: Carter Bailey or Seamus Mack

149: Anthony Evanitsky or Owen Reinsel

157: No. 21 Logan Rozynski or Griffin Gonzalez

165: No. 9 Max Brignola

174: Zeke Dubler or Anthony Federici

184: No. 27 Rylan Rogers or Jared Schoppe

197: No. 29 JT Davis

285: Calvin Lachman or Rowan Holmes

LIU PROBABLES

125: Anthony Chuquilin

133: Carter Pack OR Brandon Rozanski

141: Amir Avazov

149: Tommy Bonasera OR Luke Nieto

157: Brayden Roberts

165: Jack Valentin OR Jordan Barry

174: Domenic D’Agostino

184: Anthony D’Alesio

197: Kaleb Wright

285: Max Ohamuo

JOURNEYMEN COLLEGIATE CLASSIC LINEUP

125: Rocco Hayes, Anthony Rossi

133: Aiden Allen, Ethan Timar

141: Kyren Butler

149: Aiden King, Jayce Paridon

165: Macon Ayers, Michael Murphy

184: Dylan Newsome, Jack Lesher

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: Cooper Rudolph