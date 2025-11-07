Hoos Set For Journeymen WrangleMania and Collegiate Classic

The Cavaliers (0-0) will compete in Journeymen WrangleMania on Saturday (Nov. 8) with duals against No. 8 Lehigh (0-0) and LIU (0-0). Virginia will then compete in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, an individual tournament on Sunday (Nov. 9).
NOTING THE HOOS
• Virginia is coming off an opening weekend with individual action at the Navy Classic where the Cavaliers had one individual champion and four place winners
• Keyveon Roller won the 125 pound title at the Navy Classic, while Colton Washleski finished as runner up at 157 pounds – other place winners were Gable Porter (5th at 141), Nick Hamilton (5th at 174), and Max Shulaw (5th at 197)
• The Cavaliers have five nationally-ranked wrestlers in the lineup for this weekend with Colton Washleski (157) jumping into the rankings at No. 19 and Gable Porter (141) at No. 33; they are joined by Roller (125) at No. 22, Hamilton (174) at No. 19 and Ryan Catka (HWT) at No. 30
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 22 Keyveon Roller
133: Kyle Montaperto
141: No. 33 Gable Porter
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 19 Colton Washleski
165: Mason Stefanelli OR Michael Murphy
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton OR Emmitt Sherlock
184: Jack Lesher OR Dylan Newsome
197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell Jr.
HWT: No. 30 Ryan Catka OR Brennan Morgan
LEHIGH PROBABLES
125: No. 5 Sheldon Seymour
133: No. 3 Ryan Crookham
141: Carter Bailey or Seamus Mack
149: Anthony Evanitsky or Owen Reinsel
157: No. 21 Logan Rozynski or Griffin Gonzalez
165: No. 9 Max Brignola
174: Zeke Dubler or Anthony Federici
184: No. 27 Rylan Rogers or Jared Schoppe
197: No. 29 JT Davis
285: Calvin Lachman or Rowan Holmes
LIU PROBABLES
125: Anthony Chuquilin
133: Carter Pack OR Brandon Rozanski
141: Amir Avazov
149: Tommy Bonasera OR Luke Nieto
157: Brayden Roberts
165: Jack Valentin OR Jordan Barry
174: Domenic D’Agostino
184: Anthony D’Alesio
197: Kaleb Wright
285: Max Ohamuo
JOURNEYMEN COLLEGIATE CLASSIC LINEUP
125: Rocco Hayes, Anthony Rossi
133: Aiden Allen, Ethan Timar
141: Kyren Butler
149: Aiden King, Jayce Paridon
165: Macon Ayers, Michael Murphy
184: Dylan Newsome, Jack Lesher
197: Steven Burrell Jr.
HWT: Cooper Rudolph