Veteran Group Leads Way for Top-Seeded Cavaliers

Virginia focused all week on preparing for Penn State. UVA and Washington have met only once in this sport, back in 1997, and Swanson knew little about this current group of Huskies when he left Klöckner on Thursday night. But he was confident his team would be ready Sunday.

“There’s not a style or a team [in the NCAA tournament] that’s presented something we haven’t seen during the year,” Swanson said. “And so you just have to go to the toolbox and figure out, OK, what do you need to do? What do you need to bring to the table to a certain game? This game was different than our last game.”

UVA opened the NCAA tournament with a 5-0 rout of High Point at Klöckner last weekend. That was the Hoos’ 12th shutout of the season, and they recorded another Thursday night against a team they’d blanked 1-0 in early September.

Penn State, which finished 10-8-3, scored at least one goal in 18 of those games. “This not an easy team to shut out,” Swanson, who’s in his 26th season at Virginia, said of the Nittany Lions.

Safradin, the Cavaliers’ goalkeeper, credited the teammates who play in front of her.

“Amazing defense,” she said. “I owe everything to them. I barely get shots sometimes because they’re blocking all the balls, so I really owe everything to them.”

Safradin, a junior, was perhaps too modest. She made four saves against Penn State, and two were spectacular. Her first, in the 20th minute, prevented the Nittany Lions from taking a 1-0 lead.

“They have a couple chances, and I’ll tell you, if she doesn’t make those saves, it’s a different game,” Swanson said. “But a good goalkeeper is able to do that. She had some action and she made saves when we needed her to make saves.”

Cagle said: “Viki’s had an incredible year. We’ve seen the work that she’s put in behind the scenes, and we see her make those saves every day in practice, so we’re not surprised.”

The Cavaliers, who dominated possession in the first half, finally broke through in the 28th minute, on a shot by Cagle that eluded Penn State goalkeeper Mackenzie Gress.

“I think getting a first goal in a game like today is really, really important,” Swanson said. “I don’t think you can discount that.”

The score at halftime was 1-0, but Swanson wasn’t sure one goal would be enough. “We really had to push for the other one, and so it was good to see Lia get that goal.”

That came in the 68th minute on a left-footed blast by Godfrey. The two-goal lead, Swanson said, gave the Hoos “a little more ability to say, ‘Hey, look, we’re going to sit in here a little bit. We don’t have to come flying out at you guys. We don’t have to get stretched. We can keep it tight, and you’re going to have to come through us.’ ”

Cagle’s goal was her 11th of the season and put her in the team lead. That proved short-lived. Godfrey’s goal was her 11th of the year, too, and Cagle was happy to share the lead with her friend.

Playing alongside Godfrey has been “so special,” said Cagle, a senior. “I was saying this to somebody the other day, just being able to learn from her as well over my four years—her six years—has been incredible.”