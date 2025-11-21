Veteran Group Leads Way for Top-Seeded Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Underclassmen play important roles for the University of Virginia women’s soccer team. In the NCAA tournament’s second round, for example, UVA started three first-years against Penn State, and a fourth freshman came off the bench to play 55 minutes Thursday night.
At the core of this Cavalier team, though, are such veterans as Lia Godfrey, Maggie Cagle, Laney Rouse, Victoria Safradin, Meredith McDermott, Ella Carter and Allie Ross. Each has been in the program for at least three years—in Godfrey’s case, this is her sixth fall on Grounds—and their collective experience, talent and savvy have been instrumental in Virginia’s success this season.
Godfrey, the ACC Midfielder of the Year, was named to the all-conference first team this month. Cagle, Rouse and Safradin were second-team selections.
The veterans’ impact has been immense, head coach Steve Swanson said after UVA’s 2-0 win over Penn State.
“This tournament in and of itself, it’s a mental challenge as well, because you can get caught looking ahead or thinking about things that are really not in your control,” Swanson said. “And to have players that understand that, understand the process, understand how important it is to take one game at a time, I think makes a big difference, because they can be the leaders for the younger players.”
Sixteen teams remain in the NCAA tournament, whose field will be halved again this weekend. Next up for Virginia (14-3-4), one of the four No. 1 seeds, is a third-round game with Big Ten champion Washington (15-2-6). They’ll meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Washington, a No. 4 seed, edged fifth-seeded Arkansas 1-0 in overtime Thursday afternoon at Klöckner.