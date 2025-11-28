Virginia Wrestles At Bloomsburg On Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-2) heads back out on the road this weekend for a dual at Bloomsburg (3-3) on Saturday night. Wrestling is set to begin at 6 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s dual will be streamed on FloWrestling.com which is available by subscription only. Live stats are also provided and both are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virgina and Bloomsburg face each other for the fourth time and the Hoos lead the all-time series 3-0.

The teams last met in the 2017 season, a 36-5 victory for the Hoos on the road at Bloomsburg.

It will be the third time for the teams to face off at Bloomsburg in the four meetings with the other meeting coming at a neutral venue in the 2006 season’s Virgina Intercollegiate.

The Hoos have four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 24 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 26 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 18 at 174) ranked.

Gable Porter is 4-0 in dual action this season after picking up his victory at No. 11 Michigan last weekend, while Nick Hamilton is 3-0 in dual action this season.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 24 Keyveon Roller

133: Aiden Allen OR Kyle Montaperto

141: No. 32 Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 26 Colton Washleski OR Nathan Rickards

165: Michael Murphy OR Mason Stefanelli

174: No. 18 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

285: Brenan Morgan OR Ryan Catka

BLOOMSBURG PROBABLES

125: Jace Schafer

133: Kade Kluce OR Gavin Mundy

141: Tristan Corbin

149: Dustin Elliott

157: Will Morrow

165: Braidon Woodward

174: Eric Alderfer

184: Ethan Ducca

197: Coy Raines OR Wyatt Bush

285: Mason Rebuck