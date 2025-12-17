CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor has accepted an invitation to attend the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, the premier college football all-star game that will take place on Jan. 31, 2026 in Mobile, Ala. He is the fourth UVA player in the last three seasons to be invited to the Senior Bowl.

The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama and be televised live on the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Taylor earned his way on to the Senior Bowl roster after he won the ACC regular season rushing title and helped Virginia to its second 10-win season in program history. Taylor accounted for 1,335 all-purpose yards (1,062 rush, 253 receiving & 20 KOR) and 15 touchdowns (14 rush, 1 pass and 1 receiving) in 13 games this season.

He is the 16th player in UVA history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. His 14 rushing touchdowns are the most by an ACC running back in 2025 and the most by a Cavalier running back since Keith Payne in 2010. Taylor is the first ACC running back with 14 rushing touchdowns, a passing and receiving touchdown in the same year since Lamont Jordan (Maryland) in 1999. His 15 total touchdowns (14 rush, 1 receiving) are tied with Haynes King (Georgia Tech) for the most in the league and 13th in FBS.

Taylor was a First Team All-ACC selection and was listed on the Associated Press All-ACC First Team. A former walk-on at NC Central, Taylor was named a Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist, an award given out to the nation’s top walk-on player.

A total of 53 Cavaliers have been invited to play in the prestigious bowl since 1963. Anthony Johnson (2022), Dontayvion Wicks (2022) and Jonas Sanker (2024) have received invites in the last three seasons under head coach Tony Elliott.