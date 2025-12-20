Virginia Set For Quad Meet At Bucknell Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-2) heads back out on the road for a weekend of competition in Pennsylvania, beginning with a quad meet at Bucknell on Sunday (Dec. 21).
The Cavaliers will face Hofstra (1-5), Bucknell (0-4) and Morgan State (0-7) in consecutive duals. The dual with Hofstra begins at 10 a.m., with the dual against Bucknell at 12 p.m. and Morgan State at 2 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The lone dual against Bucknell will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app.
NOTING THE HOOS
• Virginia continues to wrestle on the road as renovations continue on Memorial Gym throughout this season.
- The Hoos have three wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Colton Washleski (No. 24 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 19 at 174).
- Virginia has four wrestlers who have wrestled in multiple duals this season and remain undefeated with Gable Porter (5-0), Nick Hamilton (4-0), Jayce Paridon (2-0) and Jack Myers (2-0) representing the Hoos.
- Head coach Steve Garland is chasing 200 dual wins and will hit that with his next victory in dual competition. He currently has 199 dual victories as head coach of the Cavaliers.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller
133: Kyle Montaperto OR Aiden Allen
141: Gable Porter OR Kyren Butler
149: Wynton Denkins OR Jayce Paridon
157: No. 24 Colton Washleski OR Jack Myers
165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko OR Mason Stefanelli
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton OR Emmitt Sherlock
184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher OR Dylan Newsome
197: Steven Burrell Jr.
HWT: Brenan Morgan OR Ryan Catka OR Cooper Rudolph
HOFSTRA PROBABLES
125: Teague Strobel OR Tommy Aiello
133: Gauge Shipp
141: Joe Sparacio OR Chase Liardi
149: Alex Turley OR Jackson Slotnick
157: Frank Volpe OR Zach Reilley
165: Jake Slotnick OR Eric Shindel
174: Josh Jorgge
184: Matthew Waddell
197: Will Conlon
HWT: Adrian Sans
BUCKNELL PROBABLES
125: Kade Davidheiser
133: Blue Stiffler OR Bryce Manera
141: No. 31 Dylan Chappell
149: Braden Bower OR Riley Bower
157: Cade Wirnsberger OR Creed Thomas
165: No. 21 Noah Mulvaney OR Shane McFillin OR Aiden Davis
174: No. 24 Myles Takats
184: Tyler Bienus OR Mikey Bartush
197: No. 10 Dillon Bechtold OR Riley Godek
HWT: No. 32 Lucas Lawler OR Logan Shephard
MORGAN STATE PROBABLES
125: Julian Dawson
133: No. 33 Javaan Yarbrough
141: Marwen Nazeer
149: No. 31 Eugene Harney
157: Yannis Charles
165: Kyle Grey OR Joshua Greenwood
174: Cortilius Vann
184: Bryce Phillips
197: Eric Washington
HWT: Rasheen Duncan OR Eli Turpin
ON DECK FOR THE HOOS
Virginia will continue to wrestle on the road with a matchup at Penn on Monday (Dec. 22). The dual is set for a 7 p.m. start.