Virginia Set For Quad Meet At Bucknell Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (5-2) heads back out on the road for a weekend of competition in Pennsylvania, beginning with a quad meet at Bucknell on Sunday (Dec. 21).



The Cavaliers will face Hofstra (1-5), Bucknell (0-4) and Morgan State (0-7) in consecutive duals. The dual with Hofstra begins at 10 a.m., with the dual against Bucknell at 12 p.m. and Morgan State at 2 p.m.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The lone dual against Bucknell will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app.



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia continues to wrestle on the road as renovations continue on Memorial Gym throughout this season.

The Hoos have three wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Colton Washleski (No. 24 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 19 at 174).

Virginia has four wrestlers who have wrestled in multiple duals this season and remain undefeated with Gable Porter (5-0), Nick Hamilton (4-0), Jayce Paridon (2-0) and Jack Myers (2-0) representing the Hoos.

Head coach Steve Garland is chasing 200 dual wins and will hit that with his next victory in dual competition. He currently has 199 dual victories as head coach of the Cavaliers.



VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto OR Aiden Allen

141: Gable Porter OR Kyren Butler

149: Wynton Denkins OR Jayce Paridon

157: No. 24 Colton Washleski OR Jack Myers

165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko OR Mason Stefanelli

174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton OR Emmitt Sherlock

184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher OR Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: Brenan Morgan OR Ryan Catka OR Cooper Rudolph



HOFSTRA PROBABLES

125: Teague Strobel OR Tommy Aiello

133: Gauge Shipp

141: Joe Sparacio OR Chase Liardi

149: Alex Turley OR Jackson Slotnick

157: Frank Volpe OR Zach Reilley

165: Jake Slotnick OR Eric Shindel

174: Josh Jorgge

184: Matthew Waddell

197: Will Conlon

HWT: Adrian Sans



BUCKNELL PROBABLES

125: Kade Davidheiser

133: Blue Stiffler OR Bryce Manera

141: No. 31 Dylan Chappell

149: Braden Bower OR Riley Bower

157: Cade Wirnsberger OR Creed Thomas

165: No. 21 Noah Mulvaney OR Shane McFillin OR Aiden Davis

174: No. 24 Myles Takats

184: Tyler Bienus OR Mikey Bartush

197: No. 10 Dillon Bechtold OR Riley Godek

HWT: No. 32 Lucas Lawler OR Logan Shephard



MORGAN STATE PROBABLES

125: Julian Dawson

133: No. 33 Javaan Yarbrough

141: Marwen Nazeer

149: No. 31 Eugene Harney

157: Yannis Charles

165: Kyle Grey OR Joshua Greenwood

174: Cortilius Vann

184: Bryce Phillips

197: Eric Washington

HWT: Rasheen Duncan OR Eli Turpin



ON DECK FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will continue to wrestle on the road with a matchup at Penn on Monday (Dec. 22). The dual is set for a 7 p.m. start.