Garland Nets 200th Win As Hoos Sweep Bucknell Quad Meet

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-2) swept all three duals on Sunday (Dec. 21) at the Bucknell Quad meet, taking victories over Hofstra, host Bucknell and Morgan State.
The Cavaliers downed Hofstra (2-7) by a score of 29-9 in the opening dual of the day. Virginia then rallied for a 19-18 win over Bucknell (2-5) before closing the day in dominant fashion with a 55-0 victory over Morgan State (0-10).
Congrats on 200 Coach Garland!— Virginia Wrestling (@UVAWrestling) December 21, 2025
That's 200 dual wins and counting!#GoHoos | #TheVirginiaWay pic.twitter.com/8yO6EaVGR1
NOTING THE HOOS
- Steve Garland picked up his 200th career dual victory as head coach of the Cavaliers with the win over Hofstra in the first dual of the day. Garland now has 202 dual victories as head coach.
- Virginia improved to 3-2 all-time against Hofstra, 10-3 against Bucknell and 2-0 against Morgan State.
- The 55 points scored against Morgan State marks the second time the Hoos have hit that mark this season after scoring 56 points earlier this season against Bridgeport. The most points ever scored in a dual by UVA was 58 points against Howard in the 1997-98 season.
- With his two pins on the day, Brenan Morgan now has three pins for the season – all in the first period.
- Keyveon Roller (125), Wynton Denkins (149), Steven Burrell (197) and Morgan (285) all went 3-0 on the day.
FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND
“It was a big day today. We have had a long semester on the road. As most folks close to us know, we have not be able to have a home match. We are on the road this entire semester, so I’m really proud of the way the guys pushed through right after finals and came away with three victories. The biggest was the dual against Bucknell that came down to the last bout. The guys are pretty happy right now, but the job is to get them focused because we have another highly-regarded team tomorrow night. We just keep battling.”
On his 200th dual win
“People probably aren’t going to believe this, but I honestly didn’t know that was my 200th win. I don’t think any coach really looks at his record. I knew it was close, but had no idea that it was today. I’m grateful more than anything. I’m just thankful I’ve had a job this long and been able to do what I believe God has called me to do for as long as I have. More than anything, though, today isn’t about the 200 wins – it’s about the fact that the team won.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia continues to wrestle on the road with a matchup at Penn on Monday (Dec. 22). Wrestling is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.
VIRGINIA 29, HOFSTRA 9
125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller dec. Teague Strobel, 9-5 – UVA 3, HOF 0
133: Gauge Shipp over Aiden Allen by injury default – HOF 6, UVA 3
141: Gable Porter tech fall Joe Sparacio, 18-3 (5:40) – UVA 8, HOF 6
149: Wynton Denkins dec. Alex Turley, 9-6 – UVA 11, HOF 6
157: No. 24 Colton Washleski dec. Frank Volpe, 4-3 – UVA 14, HOF 6
165: Michael Murphy dec. Jake Slotnick, 3-1 – UVA 17, HOF 6
174: Emmitt Sherlock dec. Josh Jorgge, 14-8 – UVA 20, HOF 6
184: Matthew Waddell dec. Griffin Gammell, 10-6 – UVA 20, HOF 9
197: Steven Burrell dec. Will Conlon, 4-2 – UVA 23, HOF 9
285: Brenan Morgan pinned Adrian Sans, 2:02 – UVA 29, HOF 9
VIRGINIA 19, BUCKNELL 18
125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller major dec. Kade Davidheiser, 11-2 – UVA 4, BUCK 0
133: Bryce Manera major dec. Ethan Timar, 16-4 – UVA 4, BUCK 4
141: No. 31 Dylan Chappell major dec. Gable Porter, 12-2 – BUCK 8, UVA 4
149: Wynton Denkins major dec. Braden Bower, 12-3 – UVA 8, BUCK 8
157: Cade Wirnsberger dec. No. 24 Colton Washleski, 4-3 – BUCK 11, UVA 8
165: No. 21 Noah Mulvaney dec. Nick Sanko, 13-8 – BUCK 14, UVA 8
174: Emmitt Sherlock tech fall Shane McFillin, 15-0 (3:00) – BUCK 14, UVA 13
184: Tyler Bienus major dec. Jack Lesher, 13-4 – BUCK 18, UVA 13
197: Steven Burrell dec. Mikey Bartush, 10-3 – BUCK 18, UVA 16
285: Brenan Morgan dec. No. 32 Lucas Lawler, 17-12 – UVA 19, BUCK 18
VIRGINIA 55, MORGAN STATE 0
125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller major dec. Julian Dawson, 19-5 – UVA 4, MSU 0
133: Ethan Timar tech fall Jimmie Jones, 16-0 (5:18) – UVA 9, MSU 0
141: Kyren Butler tech fall Marwan Nazeer, 19-4 (2:26) – UVA 14, MSU 0
149: Wynton Denkins wins by forfeit – UVA 20, MSU 0
157: No. 24 Colton Washleski wins by forfeit – UVA 26, MSU 0
165: Michael Murphy over Joshua Greenwood by injury default – UVA 32, MSU 0
174: Emmitt Sherlock wins by forfeit – UVA 38, MSU 0
184: Griffin Gammell wins by forfeit – UVA 44, MSU 0
197: Steven Burrell vs. Eric Washington Jr., 19-4 (7:00) – UVA 49, MSU 0
285: Brenan Morgan pinned Eli Turpin, 0:58 – UVA 55, MSU 0