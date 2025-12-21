Garland Nets 200th Win As Hoos Sweep Bucknell Quad Meet

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-2) swept all three duals on Sunday (Dec. 21) at the Bucknell Quad meet, taking victories over Hofstra, host Bucknell and Morgan State.



The Cavaliers downed Hofstra (2-7) by a score of 29-9 in the opening dual of the day. Virginia then rallied for a 19-18 win over Bucknell (2-5) before closing the day in dominant fashion with a 55-0 victory over Morgan State (0-10).



NOTING THE HOOS