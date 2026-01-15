Virginia Hosts No. 13 UNC In Friday Night Dual At JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-4, 0-1 ACC) will see its first home action of the season on Friday (Jan. 16) when the Cavaliers host No. 13 North Carolina (7-1, 0-0 ACC) in dual action at JPJ Arena. Wrestling is set to begin at 7 p.m.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the dual are available at UVATix.com and are $10 for general admission if purchased in advance and $15 at the gate. Fans can also get up to four discounted youth tickets per account if purchased in advance.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia enters the dual with UNC coming off a 19-17 loss in a battle at No. 9 NC State where the Hoos split weight classes with the Wolfpack and held a lead entering the final bout of the night

The Cavaliers enter the week with several wrestlers ranked in individual rankings across InterMat and FloWrestling - with three wrestlers ranked by InterMat and seven ranked by FloWrestling

Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Colton Washleski (No. 30 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 28 at 174) represent Virginia in the latest rankings by InterMat

The FloWrestling rankings have Roller (No. 31), Washleski (No. 25) and Hamilton (No. 30) and add Marlon Yarbrough (No. 27 at 133), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 141), Wynton Denkins (No. 32 at 149) and Brenan Morgan (No. 31 at 285) to the ledger of ranked wrestlers

Marlon Yarbrough returned to the mat against No. 9 NC State, defeating No. 32 Troy Hohman in his first appearance since the 2024 NCAA Championships as he missed the entire 2024-25 season

Gable Porter was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week for the second time this season after defeating No. 8 Ryan Jack in last weekend’s dual at No. 9 NC State

Porter has been one of the foundations in the Virginia lineup this season, racing out to a 17-4 record (16-4 in matches countable toward NCAA selection) and took fifth at Southern Scuffle

Colton Washleski has also been a rock in the lineup, posting a 17-5 mark on the season as a steadying force in the lineup, including taking fifth at the Southern Scuffle and going 8-2 in dual action to date

Head Coach Steve Garland hit the milestone of 200 dual victories earlier this season when the Cavaliers defeated Hofstra to open competition at a quad meet hosted by Bucknell (12/20)

In addition to Washleski, transfer Wynton Denkins immediately found a home in the Virginia lineup at 149 pounds and has been solid with a 7-3 mark on the year in dual action and 13-7 overall

• Steven Burrell and Brenan Morgan have been solid anchoring the top end of the Cavlaier lineup this season with Burrell going 6-1 in duals at 197 and Morgan going 9-2 in dual action at heavyweight



VIRGINIA PROBABLES (Rankings by InterMat)

125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller OR Rocco Hayes

133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto

141: Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 30 Colton Washleski

165: Michael Murphy

174: No. 28 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

HWT: Brenan Morgan



NORTH CAROLINA PROBABLES

125: No. 16 Kysen Terukina OR Cameron Stinson Jr.

133: No. 19 Ethan Oakley OR Matthew Botello

141: No. 20 Luke Simcox

149: Nate Askew

157: No. 31 Laird Root

165: No. 13 Bryce Hepner OR Joey Showalter

174: Collin Carrigan

184: No. 14 Jake Dailey

197: Robert Platt

HWT: No. 28 Nolan Neves



