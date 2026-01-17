Strong Showing for the Cavaliers at the Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out a strong weekend at the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday (Jan. 17) as Caleb Holman bettered his Virginia top ten mark and five Cavaliers recorded personal bests.
Consistency in the Field Events
- Caleb Holman jumped out to a personal best in the men's triple jump on his second attempt in the competition to finish second overall, first among collegiate athletes. With his mark of 15.72m/51-7, Holman bettered his Virginia No. 8 all-time mark.
- Isaiah Hewton also recorded a personal best in the men's triple jump with his first attempt mark of 14.49m/47-6.50 to finish seventh overall.
- Garrett McNeil and Henry Sullivan cleared personal bests in the men's high jump as McNeil cleared 1.96m/6-5 (9th) and Sullivan 1.86m/6-1.25 (13th).
- In the women's pole vault seeded section, Samantha Romano vaulted to a season best of 3.94m/12-11 to finish fourth while Hannah Byrd-Lietner finished sixth clearing 3/79m/12-5.25.
Hoos Show Speed
- Anders Felts led the way for the Cavaliers in the men's 400-meters clocking 49.64 for third place. Behind Felts was Gage Gose (50.17) and Jacob Garnett (52.78) in fifth and seventh place respectively.
- Evans White IV rounded out the top five finishers in the men's 200-meter dash crossing the line in 22.01.
- After recording two season bests on day one, Peter Djan notched a personal best of 22.34 to finish 10th in the men's 200-meters.
- Five Cavaliers all finished inside the top 15 in the women's 200-meters including Sarah Akpan (24.96, 6th), Ma'Kai Flakquay (25.13, 7th), Lola Kolawole (25.42, 10th), Kaela Swift (25.44, 11th) and Sophia Akpan (25.44, 11th).
- The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Ariel Fletcher, Brooke'Lyn Drakeford, Kaela Swift and Elsa Spoor finished third clocking 3:45.66.
From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna
"Solid opening meet with impressive performances from the throwers, jumpers and hurdlers. We will have a big group at Virginia Tech next weekend."
Up Next
The Cavaliers will be back in action next weekend as the team splits between the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24 and the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational in Boston, Mass. on Saturday, Jan. 24.