Five Cavaliers Record Program Top 10 Marks at Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the sixth annual Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational as five Cavaliers including Cale Ayers, Gillian Bushee, Tyler Edson, Nathan Mountain and Henry Sullivan recorded program top 10 marks in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday (Jan. 30).
Heptathlon Day 2
2. Henry Sullivan 5414 pts.
|60m Hurdles
1st | 8.14
|Pole Vault
1st | 4.60m/15-1 =PR
|1000m
4th | 2:52.32 PR
Henry Sullivan closed out an impressive weekend recording a personal best mark in six of seven events. The senior also recorded a new personal best 5414 points to rank No. 3 all-time in program history. His point total currently ranks 17th in the NCAA this season.
To kickstart the second day of competition, Sullivan won the 60-meter hurdle competition crossing the line in 8.14, not far off of his personal best of 8.09. In the penultimate event, the Crozet, Va. native equaled his best clearing 4.60m/15-1 to best the field. To finish off the two-day competition, he lowered his personal best in the 1000-meters from 3:01.92 to 2:52.32.
More Virginia Top 10s
- In his season opener, Nate Mountain recorded the second fastest time in program history in the men's 3000-meters invitational section. Mountain crossed the line in 7:47.35 for the win and shattered the meet record (7:56.92, 2025) and facility record (7:54.64, 2022). His time ranks No.10 in the NCAA this season.
- Gillian Bushee ran a new personal best of 9:11.74 in the women's 3000-meter invitational to move up to No. 3 all-time in program history. Her time was under the previous facility record of 9:17.27 from 2024 and meet record of 9:34.42 from 2023.
- In the men's 800-meters, Tyler Edson finished runner-up crossing the line in 1:48.29 to become No. 6 all-time. His time was under the previous meet record of 1:51.45 from 2023.
- In his Virginia debut, Cale Ayers rounded out the top five finishers in the men's weight throw with his mark of 20.10m/65-11.50 which surpassed the previous meet record of 19.89m from 2024. His mark ranks No. 8 all-time in program history.
Promise in the Field Events
- Keyandre Davis won the men's weight throw competition with his meet record breaking mark of 22.55m/73-11.75.
- Just behind Davis in second place was Nikolaos Polychroniou with his mark of 21.84m/71-8. Both Davis and Polychroniou threw further than the meet record of 19.89m from 2024.
- In the women's weight throw, Bree Lumpkin (17.49m/57-4.75) finished fourth with her fourth-round attempt while Charlotta Sandkulla (17.42m/57-2) finished fifth with her first-round throw.
- Hannah Byrd-Leitner finished runner-up in the women's pole vault clearing 3.79m/12-5.25 while Maidson Townsend cleared 3.64m/11-11.25 to round out the top five finishers.
- Samantha Romano finished fourth in the women's pole vault invitational section clearing 3.96m/12-11.75.
- In the men's triple jump, Isaiah Hewton leapt out 14.42m/47-3.75 to finish in fourth place.
- Clearing the bar at 1.62m/5-3.75, Carly Tarentino finished fourth in the women's high jump competition.
Putting the Pieces Together in the Sprints
- Continuing her impressive freshman campaign, Ava Rice qualified for the women's 60-meter dash clocking 8.54. In the final, Rice finished fourth with her time of 8.48.
- Trio of Cavaliers including Sarah Akpan (7.62 q, 5th), Grace Smith (7.68 q, 7th) and Peter Djan (6.86 q, 3rd) qualified for the final in the men's and women's 60-meter dash.
- In the finals, Djan finished third in 6.86 in the men's 60-meter dash while Akpan (7.55) and Rice (8.48) finished fourth in the women's 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.
- Ariel Fletcher rounded out the top three finishers in the women's 400-meter dash with her time of 55.02 while Brooke'Lyn Drakeford recorded a new personal best of 55.42 for sixth place.
- The 4x400-meter relay team of Tori Daniels, Ariel Fletcher, Kaela Swift and Elsa Spoor combined efforts to finish third with their time of 3:52.30.
Strength in the Distance Events
- In the women's mile invitational, Tatum David finished third clocking 4:33.58 to run under the previous facility record (4:35.91, 2025) and meet record (4:47.30, 2025). David led a trio of Cavalier teammates to top 15 finishes including Tatum Olesen (4:41.94, 9th), Cate DeSousa (4:42.92, 12th) and Ella Woehlcke (4:49.62, 15th).
- Henry Acorn recorded a top 10 finish in the men's invitational mile crossing the line in 4:03.33 for ninth place.
- Billy Atkinson (4:04.86) and Katie Payne (4:50.75) won the men's and women's mile open section.
- Just behind Atkinson was his teammate, Cayden Dyer in second place with his time of 4:06.71. In the women's race, Katie Dorsey finished fourth clocking 4:55.88.
- Freshman Brenden McMahon finished runner-up in the men's 3000-meter open section clocking 8:15.23 while fellow first-year Abby Faith Cheeseman finished third in the women's race with her time of 9:41.10.
- In the men's 3000-meter invitational section, Will Daley recorded a sixth-place finish with his time of 7:57.36.
Up Next:
Gary Martin is set to compete in the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York, N.Y. on Sunday, Feb.1.