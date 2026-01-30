Five Cavaliers Record Program Top 10 Marks at Brant Tolsma Elite Invitational

Henry Sullivan closed out an impressive weekend recording a personal best mark in six of seven events. The senior also recorded a new personal best 5414 points to rank No. 3 all-time in program history. His point total currently ranks 17th in the NCAA this season.



To kickstart the second day of competition, Sullivan won the 60-meter hurdle competition crossing the line in 8.14, not far off of his personal best of 8.09. In the penultimate event, the Crozet, Va. native equaled his best clearing 4.60m/15-1 to best the field. To finish off the two-day competition, he lowered his personal best in the 1000-meters from 3:01.92 to 2:52.32.

More Virginia Top 10s

In his season opener, Nate Mountain recorded the second fastest time in program history in the men's 3000-meters invitational section. Mountain crossed the line in 7:47.35 for the win and shattered the meet record (7:56.92, 2025) and facility record (7:54.64, 2022). His time ranks No.10 in the NCAA this season.

Gillian Bushee ran a new personal best of 9:11.74 in the women's 3000-meter invitational to move up to No. 3 all-time in program history. Her time was under the previous facility record of 9:17.27 from 2024 and meet record of 9:34.42 from 2023.

In the men's 800-meters, Tyler Edson finished runner-up crossing the line in 1:48.29 to become No. 6 all-time. His time was under the previous meet record of 1:51.45 from 2023.

In his Virginia debut, Cale Ayers rounded out the top five finishers in the men's weight throw with his mark of 20.10m/65-11.50 which surpassed the previous meet record of 19.89m from 2024. His mark ranks No. 8 all-time in program history.

Promise in the Field Events

Keyandre Davis won the men's weight throw competition with his meet record breaking mark of 22.55m/73-11.75.

Just behind Davis in second place was Nikolaos Polychroniou with his mark of 21.84m/71-8. Both Davis and Polychroniou threw further than the meet record of 19.89m from 2024.

In the women's weight throw, Bree Lumpkin (17.49m/57-4.75) finished fourth with her fourth-round attempt while Charlotta Sandkulla (17.42m/57-2) finished fifth with her first-round throw.

Hannah Byrd-Leitner finished runner-up in the women's pole vault clearing 3.79m/12-5.25 while Maidson Townsend cleared 3.64m/11-11.25 to round out the top five finishers.

Samantha Romano finished fourth in the women's pole vault invitational section clearing 3.96m/12-11.75.

In the men's triple jump, Isaiah Hewton leapt out 14.42m/47-3.75 to finish in fourth place.

Clearing the bar at 1.62m/5-3.75, Carly Tarentino finished fourth in the women's high jump competition.

Putting the Pieces Together in the Sprints

Strength in the Distance Events