Cavaliers Reload With Latest Transfer Class

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia football team’s roster underwent sweeping changes after the 2024 season. More than 50 newcomers joined the program last year, including 32 transfers, and head coach Tony Elliott wasn’t sure how old and new would mesh on and off the field.

He need not have worried. The Cavaliers’ 2025 season “made me a believer in terms of, OK, this can be done,” Elliott said Wednesday at the Hardie Center.

In no small part because of the contributions of those newcomers—quarterback Chandler Morris, tailbacks J’Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee, wide receiver Cam Ross, center Brady Wilson, defensive ends Mitchell Melton and Daniel Rickert, and safety Devin Neal among them—Virginia reclaimed the Commonwealth Cup, finished the regular season atop the ACC standings, and won 11 games for the first time in program history.

In this era of player movement, significant roster turnover is likely to be an annual occurrence in most Power 4 programs. The Wahoos signed 14 high school seniors in December, and they added 29 transfers after the portal opened that month. (There’s no longer a spring portal.)

Elliott, who’s in his fifth year at UVA, met with media members Wednesday, which was officially signing day, to discuss the new class.

Of the 43 signees, 34 are already enrolled at Virginia and training under the supervision of head strength and conditioning coach Adam Smotherman. The other nine, who include two transfers from the Ivy League, will arrive on Grounds after the school year ends. Of the 29 transfers, 13 will compete as graduate students in the fall.

In all, the transfers have combined to play 22,953 snaps of college football.

It’s challenging to integrate so many newcomers into a program, Elliott acknowledged, but in 2025 the Cavaliers “were able to prove that it can be done. And so the key for us going into this cycle was making sure that we understood how we were able to do it and what it takes to be successful and try to replicate that formula as best we can, considering that the landscape was going to change again.

“I didn't anticipate losing as many guys from our roster as we did, but at the same time it made sense. Guys were looking for opportunities to go have a more significant role and get on the field a little bit quicker. So this class is not quite as big [as last year’s], but there still is a considerable number of transfer guys that we did bring in.”

29 additions from the portal looking to make an immediate impact for the Hoos #NSD26 #GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/lgnQAok5jq — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) February 4, 2026

Virginia’s top two quarterbacks last season were Morris and Daniel Kaelin, both of whom have moved on. Cole Geer, who appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2025, is back, but the Cavaliers needed to bolster that position group, and they added two transfer quarterbacks: Beau Pribula from Missouri and Eli Holstein from Pittsburgh.

When the portal opened, there was a chance Morris could receive another year of eligibility and return to UVA. The Cavaliers’ coaches were “very, very transparent” about that possibility with quarterbacks they were pursuing, Elliott said, “and we were patient. But then as we got towards the end of it and we got a little bit of clarity of the direction that that situation with Chandler was headed, we just kind of put our cards on the table, and it was what [Pribula and Holstein] were looking for. And I think having a chance to come in and visit and see it and feel it and understand the culture that we have established in our locker room sold the guys. They’re competitors and they were looking forward to it, the opportunity to go compete. And they're going to bet on themselves.”

Holstein, who began his college career at Alabama, started 14 games in his two seasons at Pitt. Pribula started for Missouri during the regular season last year but opted out of the Gator Bowl, where Mizzou, coincidentally, faced (and lost to) Virginia.

“When you look at Eli, obviously he came in at Pitt and tore it up for a little while and has a big arm, can make all the throws,” Elliott said. “He's also been in different programs, so you know kind of the DNA that he's bringing in the door. And then Beau is a guy that's had success when he's been in there. He can use his legs a little bit more [than Holstein], and also can make all the throws. And so kind of a similar situation to what we lost, when you look at what we had in Danny and what we had in Chandler.”