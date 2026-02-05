CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (9-6, 1-3 ACC) closes out the home slate on Friday night (Feb. 6) when the Cavaliers host No. 7 Virginia Tech (8-2, 3-0 ACC) in dual action at JPJ Arena. Wrestling is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in what is a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup between the teams.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the dual are available at UVATix.com and are $10 for general admission if purchased in advance and $15 at the gate. Fans can also get up to four discounted youth tickets per account if purchased in advance.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

• It will be Senior Night for the Cavaliers who will recognize 10 seniors prior to the start of the dual.

Virginia will also welcome back alumni of the program as the Hoos will recognize long-time Virginia head coach George Edwards. Edwards coached the Cavaliers from 1968-1993.

Virginia enters the weekend with two wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings with Colton Washleski (No. 30 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) representing the V-Sabre.

The Cavaliers had four wrestlers ranked in the first edition of the NCAA Coaches Rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 26 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 20 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 30 at 174) present in the rankings.

The matchup against Virginia Tech marks the third dual against a nationally-ranked foe in the last four outings for the Cavaliers.

Virginia is coming off a 28-9 victory over Duke last weekend in which the Cavaliers won 7-of-9 weight classes with five bonus-point victories that included tech falls from Kyle Montaperto and Gable Porter, and major decisions from Colton Washleski, Steven Burrell Jr. and Rocco Hayes.

Friday night’s dual is a Commonwealth Clash matchup between the Hoos and the Hokies.



THE COMMONWEALTH CLASH

• The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.

It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

The dual between Virginia and Virginia Tech is worth one point in the standings.





VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: Rocco Hayes

133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto

141: Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 30 Colton Washleski

165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko

174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsom

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

285: Brenan Morgan



VIRGINIA TECH PROBABLES

125: No. 3 Eddie Ventresca

133: No. 6 Aaron Seidel

141: No. 22 Tom Crook OR Drew Gorman

149: No. 6 Collin Gaj

157: No. 16 Ethen Miller

165: No. 12 Ryan Burton OR Mac Church

174: No. 31 Sergio Desiante

184: No. 32 Jaden Bullock

197: No. 14 Sonny Sasso

285: No. 17 Jimmy Mullen