Four of Cavaliers Record Program Top 10 Marks at Doc Hale Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition at the Doc Hale Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday (Feb. 6) as four Cavaliers record program top 10 marks.



Force in the Field

Bree Lumpkin won the women's weight throw, recording a new personal best of 18.48m/60-7.75 on her sixth-round throw. With her mark, Lumpkin bettered her Virginia No. 4 all-time mark.

In the men's weight throw, Jeremiah Nubbe led the trio of Cavaliers with a season best mark of 23.80m/78-1 on his fifth appearance in the ring for the win.

Nikolaos Polychroniou recorded a new personal best of 23.01m/75-6 on his third throw of the competition. Polychroniou moves up to No. 2 all-time in program history.

Cale Ayers finished fourth throwing for a new personal best of 21.69m/71-2 on his fifth-round throw and moved up to No. 7 all-time.

Cavaliers go 1-2-3 in the women's pole vault unseeded section led by freshman Hannah Byrd-Leitner.

Byrd-Leitner cleared a new personal best of 4.04m/13-3. Her mark ranks No. 6 all-time and No. 2 among freshmen in program history

Samantha Romano finished runner-up clearing 3.94m/12-11 on her second attempt at the height.

Finishing in third place was freshman Madison Townsend clearing 3.94m/12-11 for a new personal best.

Up Next

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor season with four meets on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13-14 including the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.