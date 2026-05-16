Trio of Cavaliers Podium as Virginia Men Continue to Lead After Day 2 of the 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships

Brett Gardner won the men's 3000-meter steeplechase crossing the line in 8:35.94.

Just behind Gardner was Nathan Mountain in second place with his time of 8:40.86.

Mountain has twice on the event at the ACC Championships and has led the 1-2 finish with Derek Johnson in 2023 and Yasin Sado in 2024.

This marks the second 1-2 finish for the Cavaliers at the championships as Justin Wachtel and Will Anthony finished first and second in the men's 10,000-meters on Thursday. Kings of the Steeplechase 👑#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7qyGJUQYw9 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 15, 2026

Hoos Second Team All-ACC...

Caleb Holman jumped out to a season best in the men's long jump with his mark of 7.54m/24-9 (+2.2).

Holman finished sixth in the field and earned second team All-ACC honors.

In the women's long jump, Grace Smith also leapt out to a season best mark of 6.24m/20-5.75 to finish sixth and earn second team honors.

Brooke Lumpkin finished sixth in the women's shot put competition with her penultimate mark of 15.87m/52-0.75.

Qualified for the Finals...

Peter Djan punched his ticket to the final in the men's 110-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.

Djan clocked a personal-best 13.80 (+1.2) to finish seventh and qualify on time in the hurdles.

In the 100-meter dash, Djan recorded a season-best 10.31 (+3.0) to earn an automatic qualifying bid.

Maya Rollins earned the final time qualifying spot to the final in the women's 100-meter hurdles with her time of 13.46 (+1.6).

With an eighth-place finish, Ariel Fletcher ran her way to the final in the women's 400-meter dash clocking 54.13.

The Cavaliers qualified two men to the final in the men's 800-meters including Sam Rodman and Tyler Edson.

Rodman recorded the fastest qualify time of 1:47.75 while Edson ran a personal best of 1:48:00 to time qualify.

More Performances...

Katie Payne notched a new personal best of 10:20.85 in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase and bettered her Virginia No. 9 all-time and No. 2 among freshmen.

Ava Rice ran her way to a season best of 13.53 (+3.1) in the women's 100-meter hurdles.

In the men's shot put, Jakob Alperin recorded a season best of 17.25m/56-7.25 to finish ninth overall.

All-ACC

The top three finishers in each individual event at the ACC Championship will be named first-team All-ACC, along with each member of each first-place relay team. The fourth- through sixth-place finishers in each individual event will be named second-team All-ACC, along with each member of each second- and third-place relay team.

Team Standings (9 of 21 events scored)

Men

1 – Virginia, 64

2 – Duke, 45

3 - Louisville, 37

4 – Virginia Tech, 33

5 – Florida State, 24

T6 – California, 23

T6 – Notre Dame, 23

8 – Miami, 21

9 – Clemson, 20

10 – North Carolina, 13

T11 – NC State, 12

T11 – Wake Forest, 12

13 – Pittsburgh, 11

14 –Georgia Tech, 7

T15 – Boston College, 3

T15 – Syracuse, 3

17 - Stanford, 0

Women

1 – Louisville, 36

2 – Virginia Tech, 32

3 – Notre Dame, 31

4 – Duke, 30

5 – Wake Forest, 27

6 – Virginia, 26

7 – California, 21

8 – Florida State, 20

9 – North Carolina, 19

10 – Stanford, 18

11 – NC State, 16

12 – Miami, 14

13 – Clemson, 13

14 – SMU, 5

15 – Pittsburgh, 4

T16 – Boston College, 0

T16 – Georgia Tech, 0

T16 – Syracuse, 0The Cavaliers continue competition at the 2026 ACC Outdoor Championships at Cardinal Track Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday (May 16). Competition is set to begin with the men's discus at 2 p.m. with track events scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with the men's 4x100 meter relay.