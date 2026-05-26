Virginia Football Announces Theme Dates for 2026 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia athletics announced its theme dates for the 2026 football season on Tuesday (May 26). The Cavaliers will host six games at Scott Stadium this fall beginning with the home opener against Norfolk State on Friday, Sept. 11.

2026 Virginia Football Theme Dates

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State: Paint the Town Orange, WEAR ORANGE

Saturday, Sept. 26, vs. Delaware: UVA Strong

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse: Homecomings, Breast Cancer Awareness

Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Duke: Family Weekend

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Cal: Heroes Appreciation Day

Sat. Nov. 21 vs. North Carolina: Senior Day

2026 VIRGINIA FOOTBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.