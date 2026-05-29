Ellina and Sandkulla Punch Tickets on Day 2 of the NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams continue post season competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex on Thursday (May 28) as Christiana Ellia and . The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams continue post season competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex on Thursday (May 28) as Christiana Ellia and Charlotta Sandkulla punched their ticket

Ticket Punched

Freshman Charlotta Sandkulla punched her ticket in the women's hammer throwing for 62.64m/205-6 to finish in ninth place. Sandkulla is the current school record holder owning a personal best of 67.31m/220-10.

Christiana Ellina finished 12 th and earned the final qualfying position in the women's javelin. Ellina threw for 50.15m/164-6 to send herself back to the NCAA Championships.

Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each First Round site.

Survive and Advance

Tatum David secured an automatic qualifying bid to the quarterfinals in the women's 1500-meters crossing the line in 4:13.38.

Stella Kermes clocked a new personal best of 4:12.21 to earn a time qualifying position to the quarterfinals in the women's 1500-meters. Kermes time ranks No. 6 all-time in program history.

More Performances

Total Tickets Punched (6)

Up Next:

The Cavaliers continue competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. on Friday (May 29). Competition is set to begin with the men's discus at 1 p.m. while action on the track is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the men's 4x100-meter relay.