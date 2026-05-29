Ellina and Sandkulla Punch Tickets on Day 2 of the NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Virginia No.20 men’s and women’s track and field teams continue post season competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round hosted by the University of Kentucky at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex on Thursday (May 28) as Christiana Ellia and Charlotta Sandkulla punched their ticket.
Ticket Punched
- Freshman Charlotta Sandkulla punched her ticket in the women's hammer throwing for 62.64m/205-6 to finish in ninth place. Sandkulla is the current school record holder owning a personal best of 67.31m/220-10.
- Christiana Ellina finished 12th and earned the final qualfying position in the women's javelin. Ellina threw for 50.15m/164-6 to send herself back to the NCAA Championships.
- Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each First Round site.
Survive and Advance
- Tatum David secured an automatic qualifying bid to the quarterfinals in the women's 1500-meters crossing the line in 4:13.38.
- Stella Kermes clocked a new personal best of 4:12.21 to earn a time qualifying position to the quarterfinals in the women's 1500-meters. Kermes time ranks No. 6 all-time in program history.
More Performances
- Brooke Lumpkin threw a new personal best of 16.51m/54-2 in the women's shot put to finish 14th. Lumpkin's mark ranks No. 3 all-time in program history.
- Also in the women's shot put, Janae Profit threw a season-best 16.22m/53-2.75 to finish 24th.
- In her NCAA East First Round debut, freshman Aixa Corbacho finished 19th throwing for 60.31m/197-10.
- Gillian Bushee ran as strong race in the women's 10,000-meters crossing the line in 33:50.06 for 17th place.
- Theresa Breckley threw for 57.05m/187-2 to finish 34th in the women's hammer throw.
- In the women's javelin, Abigail Meckes threw for 42.44m/139-3.
- Maya Rollins ran 13.36 (+3.0) to round out the top 30 finishers in the women's 100-meter hurdles.
- In the women's hammer Aixa Corbacho and Theresa Breckley threw for 60.31m/197-10 and 57.05m/187-2 respectively.
- Cate DeSousa (4:19.46) and Tatum Olesen (4:19.87) competed in the women's 1500-meters.
- Both Samantha Romano and Hannah Byrd-Leitner cleared 3.29m/12-10.25 in the women's pole vault competition.
- In the women's long jump, Grace Smith leapt out 5.84m/19-2 (+0.2).
Total Tickets Punched (6)
Men's 10,000m (1): Will Anthony
Men's Hammer (3): Cale Ayers, Jeremiah Nubbe, Nikolaos Polychroniou
Women's Hammer (1): Charlotta Sandkulla
Women's Javelin (1): Christiana Ellina
Up Next:
The Cavaliers continue competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. on Friday (May 29). Competition is set to begin with the men's discus at 1 p.m. while action on the track is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the men's 4x100-meter relay.
The Cavaliers continue competition at the 2026 NCAA East First Round at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Ky. on Friday (May 29). Competition is set to begin with the men's discus at 1 p.m. while action on the track is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the men's 4x100-meter relay.